Are Kailia Posey Death Rumors True? What happens to this famous meme girl?

Kailia Posey appeared on the reality TV show Toddlers and Tiaras and was the face of the “Grinning Girl” meme. Sixteen years old, Kailia took her own life, her family said in a statement. Marcy Posey Gatterman had written on Facebook on May 3: “I don’t have words or any thoughts. I don’t even know what to say.” A beautiful little girl and entertainment queen has died. Thank you for giving us space as we deal with Kailia Posey Death. As long as I live, I’ll always love my little one

Her family said in a statement: “On May 2, 2022, the life of our sweet Kailia came to an end tragically.” She was only 16, but she had already done so much and had a bright future ahead of her.

It went on to say that “her talent as a contortionist had already led to professional touring jobs, and she had just been chosen to be a cheerleader at her high school next fall.” Her dream was to keep working in the entertainment industry while getting her commercial pilot licence. She had been a long-time aviation fan and Kailia Posey death came as a huge shocker for everyone out there.

‘She will be remembered for her sweet spirit and how she helped so many people in a good way,’ the family said. The statement also said that the family has set up a fund in Kailia’s name to help students who are in trouble.

Kailia’s best friend also wrote about her on Instagram. To my beautiful best friend, I’ll always love you. You were a great person both inside and out. Not only does this hurt me, but it hurts everyone who loves you. It was clear from the start that we would be best friends. : You were so happy and bright.

She said, “We went to Jamaica and found a cutie (shhh, don’t tell anyone).” All of our weird tiktoks. For fun, we also shook our booties. I wish I had done something regarding Kailia Posey Death. You are in my thoughts. We will always miss you and never forget you. Kailia Posey, rest in heaven.

