Are Dan and Phil Dating? Here’s everything we know so far!!

Wondering are Dan and Phill dating each other? Well, in that case, you are not the first person to think about the same. Dan Howell and Phil Lester, two British people, have worked together on content since 2009.

As soon as they started working together, they became popular. They got people to follow them by posting interesting things like challenges, Q&A videos, and pranks. Dan Howell, one half of the YouTube duo Dan and Phil, said he was gay in a video called “Basically, I’m Gay” in 2018.

In September 2014, Dan and Phil started their gaming channel, and by March 2015, it had a million subscribers. At the time, it was the YouTube channel that was growing the fastest. It now has 2.9 million subscribers. Since they started working together, Dan and Phil have had trouble getting along.

This article will tell you all you need to know about how the couple met and fell in love, and are Dan and Phill’s dating rumors are true.

Dan called Phill As his soulmate – Here’s the inside story!!

Thinking about how Dan and Phill meet? When Dan posted his first video on his channel in 2006, he was a big fan of Phil’s shows. Dan insisted on sending Phill a message on Twitter, and the two of them got together in 2009 to make their first video. It was the start of a long and successful partnership between two of the most well-known content creators in the UK.

It was never clear if they were just friends or if they dated over the years. In a video that came out in June 2019, Dan talked about his relationship with Phil. He also said that he was gay.

Are Dan And Phil Dating?

“Our relationship was more than just romantic.” This person cared about how I was doing. I believed in them. And for the first time since I was a little girl, I felt safe. We are the best of friends. Soul mates are people who are with you for the rest of your life.

Dan didn’t say much about whether or not the two people were still together. He knew that his fans were interested, but he said he didn’t want to talk about his personal life. As Dan put it,

“I’m sure a lot of people want to know much more than that, which I take as a compliment, but here’s the thing… I’m the kind of person who likes to keep her private life to herself. Phil is just like me.”

On June 18, 2021, Dan tweeted, “The lads are finally letting gays live in their own homes.”

They talked about their new house in a video called Something We Want to Tell You! Dan and Phill said they bought the house in 2017 and made improvements to make it fit their needs. The couple told that they would not give a tour of their home, which disappointed many fans. They said that the tour won’t happen because they are worried about privacy.

Are they now open about their relationship status?

Dan finally said something when he saw that a lot of his fans were asking about his love life. The YouTuber said that he did want to keep things quiet.

Dan gave the impression that he would never say out loud if he was dating someone. In the meantime, Phil hasn’t said anything about his situation.

So, that’s all about are dan and phill dating each other. For more such updates, stay tuned with us!!

