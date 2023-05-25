Arctic Squirrels Have a Climate Change Problem

Male Arctic floor squirrels undergo puberty yearly. As if that wasn’t arduous sufficient, now the females have an issue, too.

In accordance with a paper printed on Thursday within the journal Science, local weather change seems to be making them emerge from hibernation earlier. That issues, as a result of it may throw off the timing of the animals’ mating cycle.

Usually, males come out of hibernation earlier than females to arrange for the spring mating season. They want time to succeed in sexual maturity once more, yearly, as a result of their testosterone ranges drop sharply in the course of the winter.

Then, the females get up. However scientists have discovered that as temperatures rise, feminine floor squirrels are rising as much as 10 days sooner than they used to. Researchers assume it has to do with earlier thawing of the soil.