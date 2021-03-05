Architectural Services Market Overview and Business Opportunities Outlook 2026 | IBI Group, Aedas, AECOM, HDR Architecture, Inc., Gensler, HKS Inc., Stantec Inc.

The Architectural Services Market research report 2021 provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure. The Architectural Services market report provides information regarding market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, Architectural Services market competition landscape, market drivers, challenges and opportunity, capacity, revenue, and forecast 2026.

The report delivers a comprehensive overview of the crucial elements of the market and elements such as drivers, current trends of the past and present times, supervisory scenario & technological growth. This report also includes the overall and comprehensive study of the Architectural Services market with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is an exhaustive quantitative analysis of the Architectural Services industry and provides data for making strategies to increase market growth and effectiveness. The report covers the post-COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The Architectural Services Market is expected to reach a CAGR of 4.5%, during the period of 2021-2026.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Architectural Services Market: IBI Group, Aedas, AECOM, HDR Architecture, Inc., Gensler, HKS Inc., Hardlines Design Company, Stantec Inc., CallisonRTKL, Skidmore, Owings & Merrill LLP, CannonDesign, DP Architects, and others.

Key Market Trends

Residential Holds the Significant Share in The Market

– According to CBRE, real estate markets are buzzing with innovation and the range of completed new buildings steadily increased around the world over the last three years in the industrial, office and multifamily sectors. In the United States, high levels of development activity and impressive market demand will attract the multifamily property market, which will demand the rise of architectural activities.

– United Kingdom has a rich architectural history varying from landmark heritage buildings to striking new contemporary designs. According to UK Construction Online, over the next decade, in the United Kingdom, the population of London alone is predicted to increase by 1 million and approximately 40,320 new homes shall be required per year. It is expected that by 2021, one hundred thousand new homes will be constructed. This effectively will increase the growth of the market.

Asia-Pacific Account for Significant Market Growth

– Asia-Pacific accounts for significant market growth due to the high penetration rate of real estate business and government focus on smart cities in many countries such as Singapore, China, Japan, etc, according to Forbes. According to Mondaq, growing interest from regional and foreign institutional investors is increasing and the growing number of new funds considering APAC assets, signals that prices remain at acceptable levels and the region’s markets continue to offer a range of investment opportunities. Asia Pacific-focused private equity funds, recorded an estimated USD 37.8 billion in net inflows in the first 9 months of 2018 in comparison to USD 37.7 billion in 2017. This will rise the demand of architectural services in the region.

– According to IBEF (India Brand Equity Foundation), the real estate sector in India is expected to attain a market size of USD 1 trillion by 2030 from USD 120 billion in 2017 and may contribute 13 percent of the country’s GDP by 2025. Retail, hospitality and commercial real estate are also growing significantly, providing the much-needed infrastructure for India’s growing needs. This will raise the demand for architectural services in the country.

Recent developments in the market are –

– Aug 2019 – Nebraska architecture and engineering & architect firm HDR has announced to work on a USD 870 million rail project at the Californian port of Long Beach, which has the second-busiest container terminal in the United States. This development will allow the loading of shipping containers onto rail cars rather than trucks, reducing traffic bottlenecks and eliminating thousands of truck trips.

– March 2019 – Barbara Bestor of Bestor Architecture is seeking to provide customized design services to trust building tenants, where the architect as part of their company will be working with future tenants of the 11-story, 340,000 sq. feet building on interior architecture and design.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

– Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

– Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

– Analytical Tools: The Architectural Services Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. Analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

