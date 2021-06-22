Architectural Services Market Next Big Thing : Major Giants Aedas, AECOM, Gensler

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on “Architectural Services Market Insights, to 2026″ with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Architectural Services market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.

Aedas (Hong Kong), AECOM (United States), Foster & Partners Limited (United Kingdom), DP Architects (Singapore), HDR Architecture(United States), Gensler(United States), HKS, INC.(United States), HOCHTIEF AG (Germany), IBI Group Inc. (Canada), HOK (United States).

Technological innovations in the market such as the use of advanced designing and planning software’s are helping to boost the Architectural Services market in the forecasted period. The architectural industry is growing considerably, with an increasing number of new architectural firms entering the market with innovative designs and software for providing better services. Urban planning is expected to increase the demand for upgraded design technology involving 3D models, and high end designing software. Outsourcing of engineering services such as CAD drawings and project designs and increasing demand for technologically advanced designing solutions such as 3D modeling and utilization of high-end designing software are some of the primary factors that are propelling the growth of the global architectural services market. For instance, the government of India has launched the â€˜Smart Cities Projectâ€™, under which they are planning to transform 100 cities around the country into smart cities. Such projects demand a large number of services including project management, urban planning, waste management, construction, engineering, and, designing services.



by Type (Architectural Advisory Services, Construction and Project Management, Engineering &, Interior Designing, Urban Planning, Others), End User (Education, Government, Healthcare, Hospitality, Industrial, Residential, Retail, Others)



The rising demand due to urban planning services

The gradual shifting of the architectural industry towards the consultancy service

The rising demand from the untapped developing regions

The government sector has a wide scope for architectural services especially in developing countries such as India where the government expenditure on infrastructure development is increasing substantially.

Increasing construction activities across the commercial, residential, and public sector

Increasing investments in the construction market and a substantial increase in demand for design service

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Architectural Services market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Architectural Services Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the Architectural Services

Chapter 4: Presenting the Architectural Services Market Factor Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Architectural Services market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2021-2026)

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

