Architectural Coatings Market Segmentation, Forecast, Market Analysis, Global Industry Size and Share to 2027

Rapid industrialization and urbanization are some primary factors to drive the architectural coatings market growth. Furthermore, the rising construction activities in residential area in developing economies are another factor to drive the market. The increasing demand for eco-friendly and durable coatings is expected to propel the market growth. In addition, the development and innovation activities in developing economies are expected to provide some new opportunities for market growth.

By technology, the architectural coatings market is bifurcated by water-borne, solvent-borne, and powder. The solvent-borne segment is accounted to hold the largest market share in 2020 and projected to grow at a significant growth rate over the forecast period. The wide use of the solvent-based coating in various applications in both residential and commercial sectors has attributed to the segment growth.

The report titled “Architectural Coatings Market – Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities, and Forecast – 2020 – 2027” offers a holistic view of the Architectural Coatings industry encompassing numerous stakeholders including raw material suppliers, providers, distributors, consumers and government agencies, among others. Furthermore, the report includes detailed quantitative and qualitative analysis of the global Architectural Coatings market considering market history, product development, regional dynamics, competitive landscape, and key success factors (KSFs) in the industry.

The report includes a deep-dive analysis of key countries including the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Germany, France, China, Japan, India, Australia, Mexico, Brazil and South Africa, among others. Thereby, the report identifies unique growth opportunities across the world based on trends occurring in various developed and developing economies.

Architectural Coatings Market report summarizes the positive growth rate in upcoming years, and market size with competitive analysis. Our experts have analyzed the historical data to compare with the current market scenario to calculate the market growth in the coming years. The study provides an exhaustive report that includes an executive summary, scope, and forecast of the market.

The Architectural Coatings Market Segmentation:

By Resin Type:

Acrylics

Alkyds

Epoxy

Urethanes

Vinyl

Others

By Technology:

Water-borne

Solvent-borne

Powder

By Application:

Residential

Commercial

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

List of Key companies:

Akzo Nobel N.V.

The Sherwin-Williams Company

PPG Industries, Inc.

Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd.

Kansai Paints Co., Ltd.

Asian Paints Limited

BASF SE

Masco Corporation

Jotun Group

RPM International Inc.

Key Questions Answered by Architectural Coatings Market Report:

Product popularity and adoption based on various country-level dynamics

Regional presence and product development for leading market participants

Market forecasts and trend analysis based on ongoing investments and economic growth in key countries

Competitive landscape based on revenue, product offerings, years of presence, number of employees and market concentration, among others

