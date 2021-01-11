Architectural Coatings Industry 2020 Market Growth, Size, Trends, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, and Global Insights Analysis Report 2027|| NIPSEA Group, BASF SE, Asian Paints Limited

Top market player analysis covered in this Architectural Coatings Market research report brings into focus various strategies used by them which can be listed as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and many others that lead to increase their footprints in Architectural Coatings industry. This market research report highlights the most important market insights that take business to the highest level of growth and success. This market report has been prepared by considering several fragments of the present and upcoming market scenario. The insights provided in this influential Architectural Coatings market report are based upon SWOT analysis on which businesses can rely confidently.

Architectural Coatings Market Definitions And Overview:

The architectural coatings market represents the largest segment of overall coatings market. Architectural coatings are the coatings such as paints, powder and others which are used to coat homes and buildings. Most of the architectural coatings are designed for a specific use such as interior and exterior wall painting, roof coatings and floor coatings. These coating provides certain protective, decorative and durable functions to infrastructure. The acrylic segment is the highest growing segment owing to its advantages such as wide range of applications, oxidation and weathering resistance, durability and high coating quality. Whereas the Asia-Pacific region is most dominating as well as fastest growing region due to increasing applications, infrastructural developments and technological advancements in the region.

Global architectural coatings market is projected to register a substantial CAGR of 6.3% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Some of the companies competing in the Architectural Coatings Market are: Akzo Nobel N.V., PPG Industries, Inc., The Sherwin-Williams Company, NIPSEA Group, BASF SE, Asian Paints Limited, Axalta Coating Systems, LLC, Brillux GmbH & Co. KG, Colorado Commercial & Residential Painting, IFS Coatings, Kansai Paint Co., Ltd., KEIM Mineral Coatings of America, Inc., Kelly-Moore Paints, Masco Corporation, RPM International Inc. among others.

The study will include the overall analysis of Architectural Coatings Market and is segmented by –

By Resin Type (Acrylic, Vinyl Acetate-Ethylene (VAE), Alkyds, Polyurethane, Epoxy, Polyesters, Others), Technology (Solventborne, Waterborne), Function (Paints, Primers, Varnishes, Stains, Sealers, Powder Coatings, Lacquers, Ceramics, Others), Application (Commercial, Residential, Coatings for Wood, Roof Coatings, Floor Coatings)

Key Regions and Countries Studied in this report:

North America (The US, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, the UK, and Rest of the World)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil and Rest of Latin America.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, the UAE, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Table of Contents: Architectural Coatings Market

Architectural Coatings Market Overview

Market Overview Global Economic Impact on Industry

Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

Global Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

Global Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Global Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Global Market Analysis by Application

Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Market Effect Factors Analysis

Global Architectural Coatings Market Forecast

