Architectural Cladding Systems Market expectation surges with rising demand and changing trends by industry analysis through 2026

Global Architectural Cladding Systems Market is valued approximately at USD XX billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX % over the forecast period 2019-2026.

Architectural Cladding is a substance utilized to shield a structure exterior and create a protective layer over surface similar to exterior wall. It is a protection that refers to encompassing or coating on the outside of a building. It protects against the elements and shields against environmental conditions. These sheets are not only protects the structural integrity of building, but also serves as a unique opportunity to express style and make a statement. Rise in construction and infrastructure activities along with increase in non-residential construction and infrastructure activities are key driving forces influencing market growth. For instance: According to the Association of Equipment Manufacturer, the U.S construction industry is estimated to grow with rate of 1% annually. The U.S construction industry increased 1.9 percent in 2018 from 2017.

Also, as per, Institute of Civil Engineers the volume of global construction output will grow by 85% to $15.5 trillion worldwide by 2030. Similarly, as per the National Investment Promotion & Facilitation Agency, the construction industry in India is expected to reach up to USD 738.5 billion till 2022. Thus, the rising construction sector across the globe surge the growth of market. Furthermore, increase in demand for sustainable cladding materials is expected to create significant growth opportunity in the market over the forecast period. However, high cost of raw material and installation is likely to impede the market growth over the forecast period of 2019-2026.

The regional analysis of global Architectural Cladding Systems market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to growing popularity of prefabricated buildings in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as rebound in its residential and non-residential construction sector, increasing availability of raw materials would create lucrative growth prospects for the Architectural Cladding Systems market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Tata Steel Ltd.

Arconic

Kingspan Group Plc

DuPont Chemicals company Saint-Gobain S.A.

Etex Group

James Hardie Industries

Boral Limited

CSR Building Products Pvt. Ltd.

Nichiha USA, Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Interior Cladding

Exterior Cladding

By Application:

Residential

Non-residential

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

