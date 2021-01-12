Archie Bunker, the funniest racist on TV, turns 50

When his family was gathered at the dining table, the old bunker knew they were trying to hide something from him. He finally realized that the daughter’s guest, who had sat at his table that evening, was a “deserter”. “No, Mr. Bunker, I just escaped the military draw.”

The conversations continue, the laughter is also recorded, but Archie Bunker’s eyes do not lie. He only rests when he breaks dinner to face the man who dared to defy “the land of free men.”

The quarrel between a conservative and an anti-war youth heated the night in millions of American homes. The year was 1976, the conflict in Vietnam was still too young in Americans’ memories, but even that did not prevent the makers of “A Family on the Right” from bringing the controversial topic to the table of millions of viewers.

Exactly 50 years after the debut on January 12, 1971, the themes and especially the main character are more topical than ever. The sitcom, which aired for nine years, has become a success story, despite being controversial and sometimes misunderstood.

Inspired by the British series “Till Death Do Us Part”, Normal Lear created his own version of the bourgeois American house under the direction of the conservative family man. From this stereotype – and from the memories of his own father – Lear drew the legendary Archie Bunker, the character who would inspire the equally celebrated Eric Cartman of “South Park”.

He sat on his worn armchair and from his throne handed out piropes for his wife, the always distracted Edith, daughter Gloria and her husband Michael Stivic, affectionately known as “idiot”.

“A Family on the Right” didn’t get famous at the expense of a few jokes. Humor was always there, but it was intertwined with hot topics in American politics and society. But not only.

Nobody escaped Bunker’s sharp tongue

The series broke tradition and marked a television revolution in which the working class replaced the protagonists with intellectuals and graduates. Yet, between 1946 and 1990, only 11 percent of sitcoms relied on lower-class householders.

The series has been at the top of the television rankings for five years. It is estimated that around a fifth of viewers were tuned to the series in the year before the last episode aired. The blame? He was certainly a delightfully intolerant guy named Archie.

Archie who?

Conservative, Catholic, patriotic. Archie Bunker was the character most baby boomers identified with – and that explains a lot about the sitcom’s success. But Norman Lear chose to subtly attack established standards and prejudices. So subtle that Bunker created a rare phenomenon: he was worshiped by progressives who could see the irony hidden in his lines; and adored by anyone who has not been able to go beyond the surface.

He hated hippies, he looked sideways at blacks and Jews, feminists and homosexuals. The list is long. It has been portrayed as an intolerance and holdover of the 1950s and served as a reference point for the radical changes in society of the 1960s and 1970s.

As a dock worker and part-time taxi driver, Bunker is forced to give mouth-to-mouth breathing to a customer who is feeling sick. He took pride in the feat and realized that he had just saved a transvestite’s life. After all, the woman was a man and the trauma pushed Bunker to its limits. The most important question, which went well beyond simple humor, was asked by Mike: Would Bunker have done the same if he had known the customer’s true identity?

The transvestite character Beverly LaSalle was later used by Lear. She would be murdered in a hate crime, a trauma that would eventually motivate Edith to lose her faith in God.

Archie Bunker and Beverly LaSalle

It wasn’t unusual for Bunker’s rigidity to weaken. The spirits were lifted up in this discussion at Christmas dinner and before anyone who had escaped his duty to fight for his country’s army lost his temper.

“Do you think that everyone in this country can say whether they want to go to war or not? Everyone would say no, ”he explained. The outrage only served to prepare for the final lunge, in this case from another friend of Archie’s who lost his son in the war.

“I understand how you feel, Arch. But my son hated war too. He did what he had to do, and David was doing what he should have done here. And David is here to share dinner with us. And if Steve were here I would love to sit next to him, ”he shot.

The goal was this: to disarm the old ones in order to appear conservative and backward. Archie Bunker was the useful racist – and he always gave in to evidence. Evidence that wasn’t always obvious to everyone.

One point was well established: Despite his tenacious personality, Archie wasn’t mean. At best he was ignorant, fearful, and terrified of what the Cultural Revolution meant. That didn’t stop thousands of Americans from viewing him as an icon – the figure who at one point mistakenly enrolled in the Ku Klux Klan.

As it is today, Bunker was seen as a kind of voice against the politically correct. “Archie’s dilemma is dealing with a world that is changing before his eyes. He doesn’t know what to do, but he loses patience, barks and looks at other culprits for his own discomfort. He’s not a bad man. He’s smart, but he doesn’t realize that the root of his problem lies in himself, ”said Carroll O’Connor, the actor who played him who died in 2001 at the age of 76.

Since the rise of Trump, the character of the bunker has been reborn through quotes, pictures and memes shared on the internet – a symbol used by the new conservative radical fringe who have also gone no further than Lear’s irony.

When asked about the subject, Lear is objective. Would there be room in the modern world for a character like Archie Bunker? “We dealt with this problem in one episode. On a Sunday he opens the door and sees a painted swastika on the door. The purpose of the episode was to state that Archie would never do anything that would make him a hateful character, nor join a group of people who spread hatred. “