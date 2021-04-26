Archery Equipment Market Research Trends, Scope, Demand, Opportunity and Forecast by 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Archery Equipment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global archery equipment market size reached US$ 3.21 Billion in 2020 and expects market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.

Archery is a sport that involves the use of various equipment for shooting a target from a set distance. These archery equipment consist of numerous tools and gears, including arrows, bows, bracers, quivers, bow stands, finger tabs, stringers and targets. It is a widely popular game that is played across the globe and forms an important part of several international gaming events and tournaments, such as the Olympics. The game is known to improve concentration and hand-eye coordination in players, especially among young participants, due to which it is gaining widespread prominence as a preferred sports activity at school levels.

Get a PDF Sample for more detailed market insights: https://www.imarcgroup.com/Archery-Equipment-Market

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Archery Equipment Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Archery (Escalade Inc.), Crossman Corporation, Easton Archery, Gold Tip, Mathews Archery, New Archery Products, Precision Shooting Equipment, The Outdoor Group LLC and The Bohning Company.

The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, product, end user and distribution channel.

Breakup by Product:

Bows and Bow Accessories

Arrows

Others

Breakup by End User:

Individual Consumer

Clubs and Gaming Zones

Sports Organizers

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Speciality and Sports Shops

Departmental and Discount Stores

Online Stores

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America United States Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

For more information about this report visit: https://www.imarcgroup.com/Archery-Equipment-Market

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact Us

30 N Gould St

Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801

USA

Email: sales@imarcgroup.com

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com