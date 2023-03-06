Archaeologists in Egypt unearth Sphinx-like Roman-era statue

CAIRO (AP) — Archaeologists unearthed a Sphinx-like statue and the stays of a shrine in an historic temple in southern Egypt, antiquities authorities mentioned Monday.

The artifacts have been discovered within the temple of Dendera in Qena Province, 280 miles (450 kilometers) south of the capital of Cairo, the Antiquities Ministry mentioned in a press release.

Archaeologists consider the statue’s smiling options might belong to the Roman emperor Claudius, who prolonged Rome’s rule into North Africa between 41 and 54 A.D., the ministry mentioned.

It mentioned archaeologists will conduct extra research on the markings on the stone slab, which might reveal extra info to statue’s id and the realm. The statue is way smaller than the towering, well-known Sphinx within the Pyramids of Giza advanced, which is 66 toes (20 meters) excessive.

The archaeologists additionally discovered a Roman-era stone slab with demotic and hieroglyphic inscriptions.

The limestone shrine features a two-layer platform and a mud-brick basin from the Byzantine period, the ministry mentioned.

Such discoveries are normally touted by the Egyptian authorities in hopes of attracting extra vacationers, a big supply of international forex for the cash-strapped North African nation.