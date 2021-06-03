Aramid Honeycomb Core Materials Market 2021 Trends, Covid-19 Impact Analysis, Supply Demand Scenario and Growth Prospects Survey till 2027 investigated in the latest research
Global Aramid Honeycomb Core Materials Market is valued approximately USD 190.91 Million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 10.00% over the forecast period 2020-2027.
Honeycomb cores material, ranges from paper and card for low electricity and stiffness, low load packages (consisting of domestic inner doorways) to excessive electricity and stiffness, extremely light-weight components for plane structures. Honeycombs is processed into both flat and curved composite systems and used to comply with compound curves without excessive mechanical pressure or heating. It is a lightweight, high strength, non-metallic honeycomb core material which is manufactured from aramid fiber paper and have hexangular cell shape. The market is expected to drive over the forecast years due to the global rise in aerospace industries. The aerospace industries demand for honeycomb core materials due to their lightweight materials and its weight reduction helps in both structural application and components in aircraft.
For instance: according to the Statista, the spending in aerospace & defense industries across the globe was USD 29.8 billion in 2017 and increased to USD 32 billion in 2019. Also, growing demand from transportation industries is propelling the growth of market over the forecast years. However, disruption in supply chain and lower production capacity utilization due to coronavirus pandemic is hampering the growth of market over the forecast years.
The regional analysis of global Aramid Honeycomb Core Materials Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing aerospace industries. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rapid growth of transportation industries and superior performance properties of honeycomb core materials would create lucrative growth prospects for the Aramid Honeycomb Core Materials Market across Asia-Pacific region.
Major market player included in this report are:
Hexcel Corporation
Plascore, Inc.
The Gill Corporation
Euro-Composites
ACP Composites, Inc.
Toray Industries, Inc.
Argosy International Inc.
Showa Aircraft Industry Co. Ltd
Advanced Honeycomb Technologies
Aramicore Composites Co. Ltd
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Type offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Type:
Nomex
Others
By Aramid Type:
Meta-aramid
Para-aramid
By Application:
Interior
Exterior
By Transportation Type:
Airways
Railways
Waterways
Roadways
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2017, 2018
Base year – 2019
Forecast period – 2020 to 2027
Target Audience of the Global Aramid Honeycomb Core Materials Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors