Aramid Fiber Market | Regional Analysis With Key Manufacturers Data | TEIJIN LIMITED, TORAY INDUSTRIES INC, HYOSUNG

Market Overview:

Global Aramid Fiber Market is set to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 3.19 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 6.95 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 10.20% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to their unique properties and wide variety of applications in a number of industries.

The Regions Covered in the Aramid Fiber Market Report are:

North America (US and Canada)

(US and Canada) Europe (UK, Germany, France, and Rest of Europe)

(UK, Germany, France, and Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

(China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

(Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Table of Contents of Aramid Fiber Market Report:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Aramid Fiber Market Size

2.2 Aramid Fiber Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Aramid Fiber Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Aramid Fiber Key Players and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Aramid Fiber Product/Solution/Service

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Aramid Fiber Sales by Product

4.2 Global Aramid Fiber Revenue by Product

4.3 Aramid Fiber Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Aramid Fiber Breakdown Data by End User

Continued..

Top Players In Aramid Fiber Industry:

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the aramid fiber market are DowDuPont, TEIJIN LIMITED, TORAY INDUSTRIES INC., HYOSUNG, Kolon Industries Inc., Huvis, Yantai Tayho Advanced Materials Co.Ltd., Solvay, KERMEL, China National Bluestar (Group) CoLtd., TAEKWANG Industrial Co. ltd., Aramid Hpm LLC, FIBERMAX COMPOSITES, Bally Ribbon Mills, BlackSun Partners, Clarasonic.com, c-m-p gmbh, Coast-Line International, Composites One, Coats Group plc, Voith GmbH & Co. KGaA, and Vectorply.

