AR/VR Smart Glasses Market Ongoing Trends and Recent Developments By 2028 | Epson, Everysight Ltd, Royale Corporation

A lead analyst at AMR highlighted the AR/VR smart glasses market across Asia-Pacific is projected to dominate, in terms of revenue, throughout the forecast period, due to increase in adoption of high-end technology in healthcare, digital manufacturing, and defense.

Allied Market Research published a research report on the AR/VR smart glasses market. The findings of the report states that the global market for AR/VR smart glasses generated $8.31 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $33.16 billion by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 16.6% from 2020 to 2027. The report offers valuable information on changing market dynamics, major segments, top investment pockets, and competitive scenario for market players, investors, shareholders, and new entrants.

Download Full Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1005

“The AR/VR smart glasses market is expected to witness considerable growth, owing to rise in adoption of automation and wireless connectivity in the industry. The AR/VR smart glasses industry is projected to witness significant growth, especially in emerging economies, such as Asia-Pacific and LAMEA, owing to development of smart technologies in these regions.” said Divyanshi Tewari, Lead Analyst, Semiconductors & Electronics at Allied Market Research.

Request Free Sample Report Now:

https://www.linkedin.com/feed/update/urn:li:activity:6807704724142342144/

The report provides a detailed scenario of the impact of Covid-19 on the AR/VR smart glasses market globally. The outbreak of COVID-19 led to disrupted manufacturing facilities, due to extended lockdowns across the world. Dearth of raw materials and the disrupted supply chain impacted the global AR/VR smart glasses market negatively. At the same time, the demand from the end-use sectors experienced a sharp decline, owing to interruptions in daily operations. However, the market is anticipated to revive soon, as several government bodies have come up with eased off regulations. Also, the mass rollout of vaccination in most countries is going to be beneficial for the market.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global AR/VR smart glasses market based on type, end-use, and region. These insights are helpful for new as well as existing market players to capitalize on the fastest growing and largest revenue generating segments to accomplish growth in the coming years.

Download sample pages:

https://www.facebook.com/alliedmarketresearch/photos/a.228006404029264/1954418564721364/

On the basis of type, the optical see-through segment accounted for the major market share in 2019, holding more than half of the global AR/VR smart glasses market. The video see-through segment, on the other hand, is projected to cite the fastest CAGR of 17.7% throughout the forecast period.

On the basis of end use, the gaming industry segment contributed to more than two-fifths of the total market revenue in 2019, and is anticipated to retain its dominance by 2027. At the same time, the healthcare segment would grow at the fastest CAGR of 22.5% from 2020 to 2027.

By region, Asia-Pacific held the highest share in 2019, garnering nearly half of the global market. This region is also projected to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 17.9% during the forecast period.

Download brochure: https://twitter.com/Allied_MR/status/1401884167160401926

The leading market players analyzed in the global AR/VR smart glasses market report include Epson, Everysight Ltd, Royale Corporation, Avegant, Vuzix, Kopin Corporation, Optinvent, RealWear, Ricoh Company Ltd., and Lumus Ltd.

Contact us:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free: 1-800-792-5285 |UK: +44-845-528-1300 | Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 | India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 | Fax: +1-855-550-5975 Email” help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, YouTube & Instagram