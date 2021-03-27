AR and VR Market Analysis by Industry Segments, Share, Application, Development, Growing Demand, and Top Key Players

The global augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) market is projected to account for a revenue of $1,274.4 billion in 2030, rising from $37.0 billion in 2019, progressing at a robust CAGR of 42.9% during the forecast period (2020–2030). The rising penetration of smartphones and tablet computers, increasing technology adoption among enterprises, and surging focus of vendors on price reduction are the key factors leading to the growth of the market.

Get the Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/augmented-reality-and-virtual-reality-market/report-sample

Between AR and VR, the VR division accounted for the major share of the market in 2019. The application of VR is rising in several industries, majorly gaming, and the prices of VR are declining, thereby leading to the increasing adoption of the technology. VR provided an immersive experience to consumers, which is why, companies in the gaming industry are incorporating these features into their services and products.

The AR category is predicted to grow at a faster pace during the forecast period, owing to the various benefits offered by the technology. On the basis of application, the AR and VR market is divided into enterprise, commercial, and consumer, out of which, the consumer division is predicted to hold the major share of the market in 2030.

Make Enquiry Before Purchase @ https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=augmented-reality-and-virtual-reality-market

This market research report provides a comprehensive overview of the market