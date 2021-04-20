Aquaponics Market Report 2021 industry Statistics & Regional Outlook to 2027
“
AquaponicsAquaponics refers to any system that combines conventional aquaculture (raising aquatic animals such as snails, fish, crayfish or prawns in tanks) with hydroponics (cultivating plants in water) in a symbiotic environment. In normal aquaculture, excretions from the animals being raised can accumulate in the water, increasing toxicity. In an aquaponics system, water from an aquaculture system is fed to a hydroponic system where the by-products are broken down by Nitrifying bacteria into nitrates and nitrites, which are utilized by the plants as nutrients, and the water is then recirculate back to the aquaculture system.
Aquaponics Market has been considered as a sustainable form to develop agriculture for a very long time in history, dating back to the Aztecs. While Aquaculture and Hydroponics are two different concepts, Aquaponics is a combined method of Food Sales in which both the former concepts are used to create a symbiotic ecosystem. This system was harnessed with an aim to grow plants and fish with help of nitrification using bacteria to provide the necessary nutrients. It works in a way where plants in hydroponic growth beds feed on the nutrient rich waste water from fish. Filtering beds remove fish affluent, algae, leftover fish feed and help recycle fresh water in to the fish tanks. Plants convert the carbon dioxide into oxygen, hence acting as natural water aeration systems. This form is currently making a huge comeback with many farmers, households and communities trying to implement it in their backyards or in their farms.
Modern aquaponics is technologically advanced and is an efficient and effective way of producing natural food. Fishes are reared in large tanks, and the plants are nurtured hydroponically. They are implanted in beds with a little gravel or clay, and their roots hang down into the water. The water is cycled through the system so that it collects the residual waste from the fish; then it is pumped to the plant beds, where it is cleaned naturally by the plants and can then be returned to the fish tanks.
Investments in commercial large scale aquaponics projects are increasing widely due to a booming organic food market and growing urban farming. Aquaponics market is relatively fragmented with the presence of few players at country level and lack of regional and global companies.
In regional segments, North America and Europe possess significant potential whereas Asia-Pacific and other developing markets possess growth opportunities for Aquaponics over the forecast period. The technological advancement, growing investment by key stakeholders, and increasing demand for organic products in Europe and North American Region are promoting the growth of Aquaponics Market.
Aquaponics market can be segmented by type MFG, NFT, DWC, etc. and the revenue proportion of DWC in 2016 is about 47%. MFC is the simplest form of aquaponics, NFT is not common in aquaponics industry and the price of DWC is the highest. The growth of aquaponics market is mainly due to technological advancement. The key driver of aquaponics market is that it helps in enhancing the ultimate productivity with minimum inputs than traditional agriculture and aquaculture practices. Aquaponics is an advantageous technology as it helps in improving ultimate productivity in cost effective manner.
The main players include Nelson and Pade, Backyard Aquaponics, Aquaponics USA, PentairAES, Gothic Arch Greenhouses, Stuppy, Aquaponic Source, Urban Farmers AG, PFAS, EcoGro, Aquaponic Lynx, Aquaponics Place, Endless Food Systems, Aonefarm, ECF Farm Systems, Japan Aquaponics, Evo Farm, Water Farmers and etc. The industry is not so mature recently.
The Aquaponics Industry Report indicates that the global market size of Aquaponics was XX USD in 2020, and will grow at a XX% CAGR between 2021 and 2027.
A collective analysis on 'Aquaponics Industry' offers an exhaustive study supported current trends influencing this vertical throughout assorted geographies. Key information regarding market size, market share, statistics, application, and revenue is within the research to develop an ensemble prediction. additionally, this research offers an in-depth competitive analysis that specializes in business outlook emphasizing expansion strategies accepted by Aquaponics market majors.
This survey takes into account the value of Aquaponics generated by the sales of the following segments:
The most important manufacturers covered in this report are the data broken down in Chapter 3: – Nelson and Pade, Aquaponic Source, Backyard 55, 55 USA, PentairAES, Gothic Arch Greenhouses, Stuppy, ECF Farm Systems, Urban Farmers, PFAS, EcoGro, Aquaponic Lynx, 55 Place, Endless Food Systems, Aonefarm, Japan 55, Evo Farm, Water Farmers,
On the basis of the Types, the market is classified as: –
• Media Filled Growbeds (MFG), Nutrient Film Technique (NFT), Deep Water Culture (DWC), Others
On the basis of the application, the market is classified as: –
• Academic, Commercial, Family, Others
The report provides precise information on the vital actors of accompaniment on the world market Aquaponics, the study of their capacity, share in the industry, and most recent developments such as mergers and acquisitions, investments, and shifting cost structures.
The Aquaponics market research report builds market knowledge through our extensive database of information from strong ancillary sources and our close ties to many industry partners.
The objective of the study is to characterize the market size of various fragments and regions over the next few years and to project trends and trends over the forecast period. The critical part of the report provides an analysis of the Aquaponics market share of knowledge and a study of the key players in the industry, the main lines of the organization, the product portfolio and the cost structure, recent industry trends along with patterns analysis are the scope parameters of the report.
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Aquaponics Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Aquaponics Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Media Filled Growbeds (MFG)
1.2.3 Nutrient Film Technique (NFT)
1.2.4 Deep Water Culture (DWC)
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Aquaponics Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Academic
1.3.3 Commercial
1.3.4 Family
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Aquaponics Production
2.1 Global Aquaponics Production Capacity (2016-2027)
2.2 Global Aquaponics Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Global Aquaponics Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Aquaponics Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.2 Global Aquaponics Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Aquaponics Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Aquaponics Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.2 Global Aquaponics Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.3 Global Aquaponics Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
3.4 Global Top Aquaponics Regions by Sales
3.4.1 Global Top Aquaponics Regions by Sales (2016-2021)
3.4.2 Global Top Aquaponics Regions by Sales (2022-2027)
3.5 Global Top Aquaponics Regions by Revenue
3.5.1 Global Top Aquaponics Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.5.2 Global Top Aquaponics Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)
3.6 North America
3.7 Europe
3.8 Asia-Pacific
3.9 Latin America
3.10 Middle East & Africa
4 Competition by Manufactures
4.1 Global Aquaponics Supply by Manufacturers
4.1.1 Global Top Aquaponics Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2020 VS 2021)
4.1.2 Global Top Aquaponics Manufacturers by Production (2016-2021)
4.2 Global Aquaponics Sales by Manufacturers
4.2.1 Global Top Aquaponics Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.2 Global Top Aquaponics Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Aquaponics Sales in 2020
4.3 Global Aquaponics Revenue by Manufacturers
4.3.1 Global Top Aquaponics Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Global Top Aquaponics Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Aquaponics Revenue in 2020
4.4 Global Aquaponics Sales Price by Manufacturers
4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
4.5.2 Global Aquaponics Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
4.5.3 Global Aquaponics Manufacturers Geographical Distribution
4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
5 Market Size by Type
5.1 Global Aquaponics Sales by Type
5.1.1 Global Aquaponics Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Aquaponics Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)
5.1.3 Global Aquaponics Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.2 Global Aquaponics Revenue by Type
5.2.1 Global Aquaponics Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
5.2.2 Global Aquaponics Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Aquaponics Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.3 Global Aquaponics Price by Type
5.3.1 Global Aquaponics Price by Type (2016-2021)
5.3.2 Global Aquaponics Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6 Market Size by Application
6.1 Global Aquaponics Sales by Application
6.1.1 Global Aquaponics Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Global Aquaponics Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)
6.1.3 Global Aquaponics Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.2 Global Aquaponics Revenue by Application
6.2.1 Global Aquaponics Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
6.2.2 Global Aquaponics Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)
6.2.3 Global Aquaponics Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.3 Global Aquaponics Price by Application
6.3.1 Global Aquaponics Price by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 Global Aquaponics Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
7 North America
7.1 North America Aquaponics Market Size by Type
7.1.1 North America Aquaponics Sales by Type (2016-2027)
7.1.2 North America Aquaponics Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
7.2 North America Aquaponics Market Size by Application
7.2.1 North America Aquaponics Sales by Application (2016-2027)
7.2.2 North America Aquaponics Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
7.3 North America Aquaponics Sales by Country
7.3.1 North America Aquaponics Sales by Country (2016-2027)
7.3.2 North America Aquaponics Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
7.3.3 U.S.
7.3.4 Canada
8 Europe
8.1 Europe Aquaponics Market Size by Type
8.1.1 Europe Aquaponics Sales by Type (2016-2027)
8.1.2 Europe Aquaponics Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
8.2 Europe Aquaponics Market Size by Application
8.2.1 Europe Aquaponics Sales by Application (2016-2027)
8.2.2 Europe Aquaponics Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
8.3 Europe Aquaponics Sales by Country
8.3.1 Europe Aquaponics Sales by Country (2016-2027)
8.3.2 Europe Aquaponics Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
8.3.3 Germany
8.3.4 France
8.3.5 U.K.
8.3.6 Italy
8.3.7 Russia
9 Asia Pacific
9.1 Asia Pacific Aquaponics Market Size by Type
9.1.1 Asia Pacific Aquaponics Sales by Type (2016-2027)
9.1.2 Asia Pacific Aquaponics Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
9.2 Asia Pacific Aquaponics Market Size by Application
9.2.1 Asia Pacific Aquaponics Sales by Application (2016-2027)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific Aquaponics Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
9.3 Asia Pacific Aquaponics Sales by Region
9.3.1 Asia Pacific Aquaponics Sales by Region (2016-2027)
9.3.2 Asia Pacific Aquaponics Revenue by Region (2016-2027)
9.3.3 China
9.3.4 Japan
9.3.5 South Korea
9.3.6 India
9.3.7 Australia
9.3.8 Taiwan
9.3.9 Indonesia
9.3.10 Thailand
9.3.11 Malaysia
9.3.12 Philippines
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Aquaponics Market Size by Type
10.1.1 Latin America Aquaponics Sales by Type (2016-2027)
10.1.2 Latin America Aquaponics Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
10.2 Latin America Aquaponics Market Size by Application
10.2.1 Latin America Aquaponics Sales by Application (2016-2027)
10.2.2 Latin America Aquaponics Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
10.3 Latin America Aquaponics Sales by Country
10.3.1 Latin America Aquaponics Sales by Country (2016-2027)
10.3.2 Latin America Aquaponics Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
10.3.3 Mexico
10.3.4 Brazil
10.3.5 Argentina
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Aquaponics Market Size by Type
11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Aquaponics Sales by Type (2016-2027)
11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Aquaponics Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
11.2 Middle East and Africa Aquaponics Market Size by Application
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Aquaponics Sales by Application (2016-2027)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Aquaponics Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
11.3 Middle East and Africa Aquaponics Sales by Country
11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Aquaponics Sales by Country (2016-2027)
11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Aquaponics Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
11.3.3 Turkey
11.3.4 Saudi Arabia
11.3.5 U.A.E
12 Corporate Profiles
12.1 Nelson and Pade
12.1.1 Nelson and Pade Corporation Information
12.1.2 Nelson and Pade Overview
12.1.3 Nelson and Pade Aquaponics Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 Nelson and Pade Aquaponics Product Description
12.1.5 Nelson and Pade Related Developments
12.2 Aquaponic Source
12.2.1 Aquaponic Source Corporation Information
12.2.2 Aquaponic Source Overview
12.2.3 Aquaponic Source Aquaponics Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 Aquaponic Source Aquaponics Product Description
12.2.5 Aquaponic Source Related Developments
12.3 Backyard Aquaponics
12.3.1 Backyard Aquaponics Corporation Information
12.3.2 Backyard Aquaponics Overview
12.3.3 Backyard Aquaponics Aquaponics Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 Backyard Aquaponics Aquaponics Product Description
12.3.5 Backyard Aquaponics Related Developments
12.4 Aquaponics USA
12.4.1 Aquaponics USA Corporation Information
12.4.2 Aquaponics USA Overview
12.4.3 Aquaponics USA Aquaponics Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 Aquaponics USA Aquaponics Product Description
12.4.5 Aquaponics USA Related Developments
12.5 PentairAES
12.5.1 PentairAES Corporation Information
12.5.2 PentairAES Overview
12.5.3 PentairAES Aquaponics Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 PentairAES Aquaponics Product Description
12.5.5 PentairAES Related Developments
12.6 Gothic Arch Greenhouses
12.6.1 Gothic Arch Greenhouses Corporation Information
12.6.2 Gothic Arch Greenhouses Overview
12.6.3 Gothic Arch Greenhouses Aquaponics Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 Gothic Arch Greenhouses Aquaponics Product Description
12.6.5 Gothic Arch Greenhouses Related Developments
12.7 Stuppy
12.7.1 Stuppy Corporation Information
12.7.2 Stuppy Overview
12.7.3 Stuppy Aquaponics Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 Stuppy Aquaponics Product Description
12.7.5 Stuppy Related Developments
12.8 ECF Farm Systems
12.8.1 ECF Farm Systems Corporation Information
12.8.2 ECF Farm Systems Overview
12.8.3 ECF Farm Systems Aquaponics Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 ECF Farm Systems Aquaponics Product Description
12.8.5 ECF Farm Systems Related Developments
12.9 Urban Farmers
12.9.1 Urban Farmers Corporation Information
12.9.2 Urban Farmers Overview
12.9.3 Urban Farmers Aquaponics Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 Urban Farmers Aquaponics Product Description
12.9.5 Urban Farmers Related Developments
12.10 PFAS
12.10.1 PFAS Corporation Information
12.10.2 PFAS Overview
12.10.3 PFAS Aquaponics Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 PFAS Aquaponics Product Description
12.10.5 PFAS Related Developments
12.11 EcoGro
12.11.1 EcoGro Corporation Information
12.11.2 EcoGro Overview
12.11.3 EcoGro Aquaponics Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.11.4 EcoGro Aquaponics Product Description
12.11.5 EcoGro Related Developments
12.12 Aquaponic Lynx
12.12.1 Aquaponic Lynx Corporation Information
12.12.2 Aquaponic Lynx Overview
12.12.3 Aquaponic Lynx Aquaponics Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.12.4 Aquaponic Lynx Aquaponics Product Description
12.12.5 Aquaponic Lynx Related Developments
12.13 Aquaponics Place
12.13.1 Aquaponics Place Corporation Information
12.13.2 Aquaponics Place Overview
12.13.3 Aquaponics Place Aquaponics Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.13.4 Aquaponics Place Aquaponics Product Description
12.13.5 Aquaponics Place Related Developments
12.14 Endless Food Systems
12.14.1 Endless Food Systems Corporation Information
12.14.2 Endless Food Systems Overview
12.14.3 Endless Food Systems Aquaponics Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.14.4 Endless Food Systems Aquaponics Product Description
12.14.5 Endless Food Systems Related Developments
12.15 Aonefarm
12.15.1 Aonefarm Corporation Information
12.15.2 Aonefarm Overview
12.15.3 Aonefarm Aquaponics Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.15.4 Aonefarm Aquaponics Product Description
12.15.5 Aonefarm Related Developments
12.16 Japan Aquaponics
12.16.1 Japan Aquaponics Corporation Information
12.16.2 Japan Aquaponics Overview
12.16.3 Japan Aquaponics Aquaponics Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.16.4 Japan Aquaponics Aquaponics Product Description
12.16.5 Japan Aquaponics Related Developments
12.17 Evo Farm
12.17.1 Evo Farm Corporation Information
12.17.2 Evo Farm Overview
12.17.3 Evo Farm Aquaponics Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.17.4 Evo Farm Aquaponics Product Description
12.17.5 Evo Farm Related Developments
12.18 Water Farmers
12.18.1 Water Farmers Corporation Information
12.18.2 Water Farmers Overview
12.18.3 Water Farmers Aquaponics Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.18.4 Water Farmers Aquaponics Product Description
12.18.5 Water Farmers Related Developments
13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
13.1 Aquaponics Industry Chain Analysis
13.2 Aquaponics Key Raw Materials
13.2.1 Key Raw Materials
13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
13.3 Aquaponics Production Mode & Process
13.4 Aquaponics Sales and Marketing
13.4.1 Aquaponics Sales Channels
13.4.2 Aquaponics Distributors
13.5 Aquaponics Customers
14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis
14.1 Aquaponics Industry Trends
14.2 Aquaponics Market Drivers
14.3 Aquaponics Market Challenges
14.4 Aquaponics Market Restraints
15 Key Finding in The Global Aquaponics Study
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
Therefore, Aquaponics Market Report 2020 is a valuable document for all industry competitors and individuals with a strong interest in market research Aquaponics.”