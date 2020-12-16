Aquaculture Water Treatment Systems and Recirculating Aquaculture Systems (RAS) Market – Impact Of Covid-19 And Benchmarking. | AKVA group, Aquafine Corporation, Aquamaof Aquaculture Technologies Ltd, AquaOptima AS, Artec Aqua AS

Aquaculture Water Treatment Systems and Recirculating Aquaculture Systems (RAS) Market 2020-2027

In this report, we analyze the Aquaculture Water Treatment Systems and Recirculating Aquaculture Systems (RAS) Market from two aspects. One part is about its production and the other part is about its consumption. In terms of its production, we analyze the production, revenue, gross margin of its main manufacturers and the unit price that they offer in different regions from 2020-2027. In terms of its consumption, we analyze the consumption volume, consumption value, sale price, import and export in different regions from 2020-2027. We also make a prediction of its production and consumption in coming 2020-2027.

The global aquaculture water treatment systems market and recirculating aquaculture systems (RAS) market was valued at US$ 8,320.0 million in 2017 and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 15.3% during the forecast period (2019–2027), reaching US$ 32,165.8 million by 2027. Recirculating aquaculture system (RAS) is a technique for farming a variety of fishes, wherein processed water is constantly reconditioned and reused. The steps in recirculating aquaculture systems (RAS) include solids removal, ammonia removal, CO2 removal, and oxygenation.

Significant Investments in Recirculating Aquaculture System (RAS) Facilities

Increasing demand for recirculating aquaculture system (RAS) facilities for larger smolt is driving the growth of this market. RAS facilities for larger smolt needs significant investment when compared to RAS facilities for smolt between 80-100 grams. Larger smolt in recirculating aquaculture system (RAS) is a core solution to reduce exposure to insects and produce a high production cycle of fishes.

Various companies are adopting strategies such as investments in RAS for smolt facilities, in order to maximize the production capacity. For instance, in August 2018, P/F Bakkafrost, a salmon farming company based in Faroe Islands, invested US$ 0.15 million for smolt operation for the next five years.

Market Dynamics

Increasing demand for recirculating aquaculture system in areas where water is scarce and the land is too expensive for fish farming. RAS systems occupy minimal land and require less water compared to open net-pen aquaculture, which is expected to increase demand for RAS systems in these regions.

Prominent players in the market are focusing on strategies such as collaboration, in order to expand their geographic presence. For instance, in October 2018, AquaOptima entered into a collaboration with Vikan Settefisk, a producer of tuna, to build a new recirculating aquaculture system (RAS) smolt plant in Trondheim, Norway. In September 2019, NaturalShrimp, Inc., an aquaculture company, collaborated with barramundi producer Hanilu Farm to increase the growth rate of indoor barramundi aquaculture operations

Aquaculture Water Treatment Systems and Recirculating Aquaculture Systems (RAS) Market Keyplayers: AKVA group, Aquafine Corporation, Aquamaof Aquaculture Technologies Ltd, AquaOptima AS, Artec Aqua AS, ATG UV Technology, Billund Aquaculture, BioFishency Ltd., Clewer Aquaculture Oy, Global RAS Fishery & Co., Hesy Aquaculture B.V., MAT LSS – Aquarium Filtration Systems, Pentair PLC. (Pentair Aquatic Eco-Systems, Inc.), RADAQUA, Senect Gmbh & Co. KG, Sterner AS, The Indian Aqua, Veolia Group, Water Management Technologies, Inc., and Xylem Inc.

Aquaculture Water Treatment Systems and Recirculating Aquaculture Systems (RAS) Market Taxonomy

Global Aquaculture Water Treatment Systems Market and Recirculating Aquaculture Systems (RAS) Market, By Type:

Recirculating Aquaculture Systems

Disc Filtration System

Ultraviolet (UV) Light Disinfection Systems

Water Analytic Instruments

Global Aquaculture Water Treatment Systems Market and Recirculating Aquaculture Systems (RAS) Market, By Application:

Freshwater Carps, Barbels & Other Cyprinids Miscellaneous Fresh Water Fishes Clams, Cockles, Arkshells Oysters Tilapias & Other Cichlids Shrimps, Prawns Salmon, Trout, Smelts Freshwater Crustaceans Scallops, Pectens Others

Seawater Carps, Barbels & Other Cyprinids Miscellaneous Fresh Water Fishes Clams, Cockles, Arkshells Oysters Tilapias & Other Cichlids Shrimps, Prawns Salmon, Trout, Smelts Freshwater Crustaceans Scallops, Pectens Others



