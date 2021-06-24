Aquaculture Vaccines Market Research By Growth, Competitive Methods And Forecast To 2027

Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “Aquaculture Vaccines Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2019–2027.” According to the report, the global Aquaculture Vaccines industry garnered $XX billion in 2019, and is expected to generate $xx billion by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of xx% from 2020 to 2027.

Major players analyzed include Zoetis Inc., Veterquimica S.A., Hipra, Tecnovax, Merck & Co., Inc., Virbac, Nisseiken Co. Ltd., KoVax Ltd. (Part of Phibro Animal Health), Hipra, Tecnovax SA, and Elanco.

COVID-19 scenario analysis:

The coronavirus pandemic is having a huge impact on businesses and has already caused an unprecedented collapse of economic activities. The COVID-19 impact is straining the healthcare systems globally. The rapidly increasing demand for healthcare facilities and healthcare workers may leave only a few healthcare systems to fulfill the increasing demand during the pandemic situation.

The COVID-19 pandemic cases are because of direct or indirect contact between humans. There has been no evidence or confirmation that animals can spread COVID-19 to humans. The myth animals can spread the virus to humans has increased the number of abandoned pets. Furthermore, COVID-19 has weakened the supply chain and has created a shortage of animal health products such as nutritional feed as well as vaccines globally. The animal health industry has been impacted largely as many manufacturers in the animal health industry are left with a significantly reduced workforce. Also, stringent government policies such as restrictions of import of raw materials from China are expected to hamper the animal health market.

Healthcare facilities are stocking up the animal-related health products, considering the high demand. This is expected to further create a financial strain on the market due to procurement inefficiencies and wasted speeding. Due to the pandemic situation, many hospitals and veterinary clinics are overstocking the products.

Owing to such factors, COVID 19 is expected to have a significant impact on the aquaculture vaccines market.

