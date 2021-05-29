Aquaculture Market will continue its rally | trending report with future analysis and forecast by 2021-2027

Global Aquaculture Market is valued approximately at USD 31.94 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.1% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Aquaculture is the method of farming aquatic species such as fish, mollusks, crustaceans and other aquatic flora and fauna. Farming requires special interventions in the breeding process, such as feeding, routine storage, protection from predators, etc. in order to maximize yield. As per product requirements, natural, coastal and brackish water ecosystems are some of the choices available for aquaculture.

The aquaculture industry has seen growth in terms of rising urbanization and rising the income of individuals, which has contributed to an increase in the consumption of protein-rich meat. For instance, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the UN, In 2018, total global capture fisheries production reached the highest level ever recorded at 96.4 million tons – an increase of 5.4 percent from the average of the previous three years. The increase in 2018 was mostly driven by marine capture fisheries, with production from marine areas increasing to 84.4 million tons in 2018 – up from 81.2 million in 2017. As a recent and unorthodox form of fish breeding for consumption, its market acceptance is poor. Some of the environmental issues that need to be discussed include water flow considerations, parasites, effluent contamination, escape management and unhealthful culture conditions. The urging need for innovative solutions in food production has led to the widespread penetration of precision farming concepts that rely on technologies such as drones, IoT communication and autonomous tractors.

‘Aquaculture’ is a sister sector that is similarly imperative for global food security and less permeated by technical advances. However, the recent increase in popularity and adoption of data-driven management systems that incorporate data from various sources into a single cloud platform and encapsulate the complete dynamics of the aquaculture farm environment in real time would benefit the growth of the aquaculture industry.

The regional analysis of global Aquaculture Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific accounted for the highest market share. This is due to an increase in demand for advanced and recent aquaculture products that help to generate more quality production with available aqua-farming land and boost the efficiency of aquaculture operations. Furthermore, the aquaculture sectors in countries such as China , India , Vietnam, Indonesia and Thailand are export-oriented; the aqua-farming sector is of primary importance in these countries, as it focuses on technology adoption and automation, which is expected to have a positive effect on the market in this region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Pentair PLC

AKVA Group

Xylem Inc.

Aquaculture Equipment Ltd

Aquaculture System Technologies, LLC.

Luxsol

Pioneer Group

CPI Equipment Inc.

Asakua

Frea Aquaculture Solutions

Lifegard Aquatics

Tan International Ltd

Reef Industries, Inc.

Aquafarm Equipment as

Aquaculture of Texas, Inc.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Culture Environment:

Freshwater

Marine water

Brackish water

By Product:

Carps

Crustaceans

Mackerel

Milkfish

Mollusks

Salmon

Sea bass

Seabream

Trout

Other aquaculture species

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

