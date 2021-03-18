Aquaculture Market Report 2021, COVID-19 Impact, Market Trends, Share, Size and Forecast Till 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “Aquaculture Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026“, the global aquaculture market size reached a value of around US$ 156.6 Billion in 2020.

Aquaculture or aqua-farming refers to the cultivation of fishes, mollusks, crustaceans and other aquatic species in a controlled environment. It involves rearing, breeding, and harvesting of aquatic organisms in diverse types of water environments, including freshwater, marine water, and brackish water. The expanding aquaculture sector is primarily driven by the growing consumption of fishes, shrimps, lobsters, crabs, mollusks, etc., across the globe. These aquatic food products experience a high demand based on numerous associated health benefits, such as the reduced risk of cardiovascular diseases, enhanced metabolism, improved digestion, proper bone development, etc.

Market Trends

Numerous aquaculture practices are adopted for gaining control over the quality of water and maintaining familiarity to improve the overall production capacity of aquatic food products. In recent times, there is a changing consumer inclination from high-calorie food items towards a protein-rich diet that includes a wide range of aquatic food products. In line with this, the rising consumer awareness towards the high content of magnesium, phosphorous, omega-3 fatty acids, protein, low-saturated fat, vitamin B6, etc., present in various seafood products is also propelling the market growth. Furthermore, the growing demand for processed, canned, and frozen seafood items based on the hectic work schedules and sedentary lifestyles of the consumers is also augmenting the demand for aquaculture practices.

For more information about this report visit: https://www.imarcgroup.com/aquaculture-market

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Aquaculture Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Aquaculture of Texas Inc., Aquaculture Systems Technologies LLC, Aquafarm Equipment AS, Cermaq ASA, Cooke Aquaculture Inc., CPI Equipment Inc., Frea Aquaculture Solutions, Grupo Farallon Aquaculture, Huon Aquaculture Group Pty Ltd., International Fish Farming Co. – Asmak, Leroy Sea Food Group, Nireus Aquaculture S.A, Selonda Aquaculture S.A. (Andromeda Seafood Limited), Stehr Group Pty Ltd., Stolt-Nielsen Limited (Fiducia Ltd.), Tassal Group Limited and Thai Union Group Plc.

Get a PDF Sample for more detailed market insights: https://www.imarcgroup.com/aquaculture-market/requestsample

The report has segmented the market on the basis of Fish Type, Environment, Distribution Channel and Region.

Breakup by Fish Type:

Freshwater Fish

Molluscs

Crustaceans

Others

Breakup by Environment:

Fresh Water

Marine Water

Brackish Water

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Traditional Retail

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Specialized Retailers

Online Stores

Others

Breakup by Region:

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Europe

Middle East and Africa

North America

Browse related reports:

India Aqua Inputs and Supplements (for Shrimps) Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-aqua-inputs-supplements-market

Thailand Aquafeed Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/thailand-aquafeed-market

Salmon Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/salmon-market

Sardine Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/sardine-market

Prawn Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/prefeasibility-report-prawn-processing-plant

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact Us

30 N Gould St

Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801

USA

Email: sales@imarcgroup.com

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com

Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal