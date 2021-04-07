April in Lisbon: everything to see (and do) in the city during Freedom Month

The municipality has already announced the schedule. There will be concerts, exhibitions, theater, visits and readings.

Manuel João Vieira will perform on Capitol Hill.

Despite all the restrictions, the Month of Freedom is celebrated in Lisbon, although some activities take place online. The city council and EGEAC have already announced the official schedule for the coming weeks.

This year’s motto of the Abril in Lisbon program is “Courage Today, Hugs Tomorrow”, adding a new meaning to the message of support shared by the women imprisoned by PIDE during the dictatorship of the Estado Novo.

One of the main moments of this program is the concert “Nostalgia e Utopia” by Manuel João Vieira with several special guests who will record “revolutionary fados” and “intervention songs”. It will take place on April 25, a Sunday, at 11 a.m. in the Capitol.

It will be possible to follow everything from the social networks of the Lisbon City Council and EGEAC. You can also see the show in person. Admission is free, but the number of seats is limited. To be able to participate, you will need to pick up tickets at the Cinema São Jorge on the weekend of April 24th and 25th for a stretch down Avenida da Liberdade.

The Lisbon Museum – Palácio Pimenta welcomes the ecotemporaneous reading community with two sessions with special guests on Saturdays from April 10th to 17th from 3:30 pm. In the first session the activist and leader of SOS racism, Mamadou Ba, will take part, while in the second session the actress Beatriz Batarda will be the special guest.

“In cooperation with the BoCA-Biennale we are continuing this project of combining literature and green spaces with the interpretation in Portuguese sign language and the transmission in the social networks of EGEAC from the garden of the museum”, says a statement by EGEAC.

For three weekends, the geographer Aquilino Machado will accompany the public on a digital route to discover “The cinemas and other meeting places on Avenida Almirante Reis: an emotional reminder of the resistance against the Estado Novo”.

It will be a tour focusing on the cultural and bohemian life of one of the main streets in Lisbon, “which went beyond the country’s dictatorial regime”. This virtual travel route can be followed on Saturdays, Sundays, Mondays and Tuesdays from April 12th and 13th, starting at 5 p.m. “Half an hour later, every Saturday, there will also be online meetings with guests from different areas.”

Mamadou Ba is a guest of the Ecotemporaneous Community.

From April 16 to 21, the documentary play “Amores na Clandestinidade” can be seen online from 7 pm. It was initiated by André Amálio and Tereza Havlíčková and examines affective and family relationships in the anti-fascist struggle. It was created especially for the Museum of Aljube – Resistance and Freedom.

The museum also hosts the “8998 Pomar” exhibition, which contains a selection of drawings, prints and paintings by Júlio Pomar in collaboration with the Atelier-Museu Júlio Pomar (from June 8th to the end of June).

Don’t miss a chat with Margarida Tengarrinha about her book “Memórias de uma Falsificadora” (day 22) and a piece based on the same work (days 26, 26, 28 and 30). the Peddy paper “Pelos Caminhos da Liberdade” (day 24); a guided visit to the museum’s permanent exhibition (on the 24th and 25th) and a concert with the musician Rogério Charraz and the composer João Monge from the album “Cantigas do Maio” by Zeca Afonso (on the 25th). “

The organization is also challenging the public to include the “Courage Today, Hugs Tomorrow” poster available on the Museu do Aljube website.

Another highlight of the program is the piece “They Also Been There” produced by the Teatro do Vestido, which was staged by Joana Craveiro and premiered in 2018 and is now being presented in a new reading and transformed into a film object.

The organization describes this project as “work depicting the events, memories and life stories of a group of women who were present in the pre- and post-revolutionary period but were ignored, and those between the 15th and the 22nd between the 15th and the 20th 22. will also be available online at 21h30 and 00h30 ”.

As always, the Political Festival is part of the Abril program in Lisbon. From April 22nd to 25th, this year’s event will focus on the topic of borders. The program returns to fill the São Jorge cinema with several initiatives, both in person and online.

The full schedule of April in Lisbon can be found on the Cultura na Rua website.