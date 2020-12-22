Apprehensive: COVID-19 Impact analysis with Rising and Fall of Sulfamic Acid Market

Sulfamic acid also called as amido sulfuric acid is a white crystalline solid which is non-hygroscopic and stable. It is soluble in formamide and water, and slightly soluble in concentrated sulfuric acid, methanol, acetone, and ether. It is commercially produced from fuming sulfuric acid and urea, and classified as a strong inorganic acid. The sulfamic acid with dilute aqueous solution is stable for longer periods at room temperature. However, a rapid hydrolysis arises at high temperatures. The sulfamic acid is considered as less corrosive to metals compared to other strong acid such as hydrochloric acid. As the sulfamic acid retains a scale solubilizing capacity it is considered ideal for removal of scale from cooling towers, boilers, coils, condensers, heat exchangers and a wide range of cooling and heating systems thereby amassing the efficiency of equipment and plant.

Download Sample Report and Check out How Europe market is expected to surpass $1,323.0 million by 2026. Click here to know more in details @ https://www.researchdive.com/download-sample/160

Uses of Sulfamic Acid

As sulfamic acid is super-efficient agent for descaling, it is used for cleaning a number of domestic appliances and industrial equipment. It is used for cleaning heat exchangers, boilers, condensers, descaling toilets, jackets and coils, efflorescence other deposits of mineral deposits, removing excess grout on tiles, etc. It helps remove protein deposits, hard water scale, beer and milk stone, copper corrosion, and light rust. Some other uses of sulfamic acids are listed below.

Descaler, rust remover, and cleaner.

• Descaler and cleaner for dairy equipment such as milk evaporators, milkers’ pipeline.

• Descaler and cleaner for brewery equipment such as vats, pipelines, etc.

• Catalyst for esterification process.

• Used in dye & pigment manufacturing

• Used as an herbicide.

• Effective against foot and mouth.

• Used as an ingredient in denture tablets.

• Ingredient in fire extinguishing media.

• Urea-formaldehyde resins coagulator

• Synthesis of nitrous oxide by reaction with nitric acid.

• Chloride stabilizer in pulp & paper industry.

Sulfamic Acid as a Cleaning Agent

As per Research Dive analyst review, sulfamic acid is used as an acidic cleaning agent, usually for ceramics and metals. Over the last few years sulfamic acid has replaced hydrochloric acid as a remover of the rust. In homes, it is frequently found as a descaling agent in toilet cleaners, and detergents for the removing the lime scale. When compared to other strong and most common strong mineral acids, the sulfamic acid has the needed low toxicity, low volatility, and water descaling properties. It forms water-soluble salts of ferric iron and calcium.

Sulfamic acid provides intrinsic safety and hence it is preferred over hydrochloric acid for household use. Unlike the most common acids, the sulfamic acid does not form chlorine gas if invalidly mixed with hypochlorite based products.

Industrial Applications of Sulfamic Acid

The sulfamates have been used in the design of various types of therapeutic agents such as nucleotide/nucleoside HIV, antibiotics, HIV protease inhibitors (PIs), weight loss drugs, antiepileptic drugs, and anticancer drugs. Sulfamic acid is also used as a chlorine stabilizer in cooling towers and swimming pools. The industrial applications of sulfamic acid are as follows:

Paper & pulp Industry

Sulfamic Acid inhibits pulp degradation due to temperature at the hydrochloride and chlorination stage. It allows bleaching at elevated temperature and lower pH without any loss in strength.

Connect with Our Analyst to Contextualize Our Insights for Your Business: https://www.researchdive.com/connect-to-analyst/160

Dyes & Pigments Industry

Sulfamic acid takes out excess of nitrides that are used in the diazotization reactions during the manufacturing of pigments and dye stuffs. The sulfamic acid can also remove nitrides if present in process water of emissions.

Conclusion

Sulfamic acid is a safe and powerful acid, which is suitable for descaling applications and acid cleaning. One of the most common use of sulfamic acid is for descaling heating coils and heated vessels in the food handling premises owing to its ability to quickly dissolve hardness deposits without objectionable odors or fumes. Hence, sulfamic acid is considered as the most popular, safe, preferred acid in various industries.

About Us:

Research Dive is a market research firm based in Pune, India. Maintaining the integrity and authenticity of the services, the firm provides the services that are solely based on its exclusive data model, compelled by the 360-degree research methodology, which guarantees comprehensive and accurate analysis. With unprecedented access to several paid data resources, team of expert researchers, and strict work ethic, the firm offers insights that are extremely precise and reliable. Scrutinizing relevant news releases, government publications, decades of trade data, and technical & white papers, Research dive deliver the required services to its clients well within the required timeframe. Its expertise is focused on examining niche markets, targeting its major driving factors, and spotting threatening hindrances. Complementarily, it also has a seamless collaboration with the major industry aficionado that further offers its research an edge.

Contact us:

Mr. Abhishek Paliwal

Research Dive

30 Wall St. 8th Floor, New York

NY 10005 (P)

+ 91 (788) 802-9103 (India)

+1 (917) 444-1262 (US)

Toll Free: +1-888-961-4454

E-mail: support@researchdive.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/research-dive/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ResearchDive

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Research-Dive-1385542314927521

Blog: https://www.researchdive.com/blog

Follow us: https://marketinsightinformation.blogspot.com/