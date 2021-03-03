Applications and Regional Insights during the Forecasted Period 2020-2030: Security Testing Market:

Security testing is a testing technique that determines whether the IT infrastructure components such as networks, application, devices, and others are free from security vulnerabilities or not. It is about detecting security gaps present in the system, which might be exploited by attackers. Security testing is aimed at verifying confidentiality, integrity, authorization, authentication, availability, and non-repudiation of critical information present in a system. Network security testing, application security testing, and device security testing are some major types of security testing. The security testing techniques allow organizations to take proactive initiatives to maintain a secure environment and protect critical business systems.

Drivers and Restraints:

Need for improved security due to increased deployment of third-party Types

The organizations are rapidly growing due to the adoption of cutting-edge solutions to enhance productivity. In order to coordinate cross-business processes and facilitate the customers in the best possible way, the organizations are deploying third-party Types wherever necessary. These third-party Types may be prone to cyber-attacks due to the variations in security policies of different organizations. The cyber attackers are targeting the vulnerable third-party Types and harming the valuable assets of organizations. Thus, there is growth in adoption of security testing solutions to detect and mitigate the security vulnerabilities in cross platforms. The organizations are looking forward to deploy security testing solutions to address the cyber security issues in the cross-platform infrastructures.

Rising demand for protection of software bound valuable properties such as mobile and web Types

The rising demand for protection of software bound valuable properties such as mobile and web application is the major driver for the growth of global security testing market. The emerging trends of Internet of Things (IoT) and Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) has led to rise in application development, which is anticipated to drive the consumption of security testing tools and services. The government regulations and norms in software development is expected to boost the growth of security testing market. The increasing adoption of application security testing by organizations to detect Advanced Persistent Threat (APT) and vulnerabilities is expected to drive the growth of security testing market.

Key Players:

The key players operating the global Security Deployment market includes Cisco Systems, Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise, IBM Corporation, Qualys, Inc., WhiteHat Security, Applause App Quality, Inc., Veracode, Checkmarx, UL LLC, and Intertek Group plc. Prominent players operating in the target market are focusing on the strategic partnerships as well as launching of the products in order to gain competitive edge in the target market. For instance, in February 2020 Cisco Simplifies Security and Tackles Complexity with New Cloud-Native Platform, SecureX. In February 2019 – Help Systems acquired the Core Security assets from SecureAuth. The assets acquired from SecureAuth are the solutions for identity governance and administration, penetration Deployment, threat detection, and vulnerability management. Through this acquisition, the company aims to help its customers to stay ahead of the shifting cybersecurity environment.