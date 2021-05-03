Application-Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) Market Size 2020 – Application, Trends, Growth, Opportunities and Worldwide Forecast to 2027

The research and analysis conducted in Application-Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Application-Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Application-Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Global application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 9.70% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The growing need for better management of the workforce and increasing application of integrated circuits in IT & Telecommunication is the major factor for the growth of this market.

Application specific integrated circuits or microchips are designed within an electronics device and are optimal replacement for traditional FPGA (Field-Programmable Gate Array) due to their high performance and low power consumption. ASIC unique features are its compact size; they are lightweight, affordability compared to others. They have high-bandwidth and due to its better battery life it can be used in many applications. They are widely used in industries like telecommunication, automotive, industrial etc.

Market Drivers:

Rising demand for smartphones and tablets will drive market

Advancement in technology and development of ASIC

Affordability of ASIC is also leading to market expansion

The energy efficient solutions and low cost of implementation are factors driving the market

Market Restraints:

Inconsistency of technologies in industries such as semiconductor & electronics will hamper the market growth

Rapid evolution of the electronics industry will restrain the growth of this market.

Global Application-Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) Market Segmentation:

By Type

Full Custom ASIC

Semi-Custom ASIC Cell Based Array Based

Programmable ASIC

By End Use

Telecommunication

Industrial

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Others

By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2018, Cyient Limited announced that its subsidiary Cyient Europe Ltd has acquired AnSem N.V., so that they can develop smart analog sensors to capture data and analytics solutions to provide actionable insights. This will benefit Cylient in providing efficient customer support and add on wide product portfolio. Such merger and acquisition will enable the expansion of ASIC market in the forecasting future.

In July 2018, Intel announced its acquisition of eASIC which develops designs for structured ASICs. This acquisition will help the Intel to allow their customers to integrate reprogrammable technology within a Xeon package to improve workflow, enable performance and save power and cost. This acquisition will enable Intel to have a better vertical integration of this technology, and strengthen their position in the market.

Competitive Analysis:

Global application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) are Intel Corporation, Texas Instruments Incorporated, STMicroelectronics, Infineon Technologies AG, Renesas Electronics Corporation, Maxim Integrated, Analog Devices, Inc, Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC., NXP Semiconductors, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Key players in the market, major collaborations, merger and acquisitions along with trending innovation and business policies are reviewed in the all inclusive Application-Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) report.

Major Highlights of Application-Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Application-Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Application-Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Application-Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) market.

