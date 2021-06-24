Application Processor Market to See Major Growth by 2026 | Apple , Samsung Electronics

Enlarged use of smartphones as gaming platforms and growing demand of application based processors for integration with artificial intelligence technology will help to fuel global application processor market. An application processor is a system on chip processor which used to support applications in operating system environments. There are various component of application processor including memory controller, graphics processing unit, and multimedia decoding units for the mobile environments and similarly other components for other environments.

Latest released the research study on Global Application Processor Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Application Processor Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Application Processor. The study covers emerging player’s data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are: Apple (United States), Samsung Electronics (South Korea), Qualcomm (United States), MediaTek (Taiwan), NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands), Texas Instruments (United States), NVIDIA (United States), Toshiba (Japan),HiSilicon Technologies (China),Spreadtrum Communications (China)

Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Application Processor Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.

Market Trend:

High Adoption of Octa-Core Application Processors

Growing Penetration in Automotive Industry

Market Drivers:

High Demand in Consumer Electronics Especially In Wearable Device

Rise in Penetration of Smartphones

Opportunities:

Growing Implementation of Artificial Intelligence in Mobile Devices

High demand for Connected Communication Devices in Emerging Countries

Challenges:

Intense Competition

The Global Application Processor Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Application (Smartphones, Tablet PCs, Laptops and Hybrid-ultramobiles, Gaming Consoles), Industry Verticals (Consumer Electronics, Automotive), Device Type (Mobile Phones, PC Tablets, Smart Wearables, Automotive ADAS & Infotainment Systems), Core Type (Single-Core, Dual-Core, Quad-Core, Hexa-Core, Octa-Core)

Market Insights:

On 25th February 2019, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated has launched the QualcommÂ® Snapdragonâ„¢ Mobile Platform with 5G integrated into a System-on-Chip (SoC). ). The Company builds on its 5G leadership with the Snapdragon X50 and X55 5G modems and RF front-end (RFFE) solutions by offering a newly integrated Snapdragon 5G mobile platform, which reinforces the Companyâ€™s role in providing the global mobile ecosystem with the flexibility and scalability needed for broad and fast 5G adoption.

Merger Acquisition:

On 19th March 2019, Qualcomm Technologies International, Ltd., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated has launched the new QualcommÂ® QCS400 SoC series. It provides its unique high-performance, low-power compute capabilities together with its unrivaled legacy in audio technology to help deliver highly optimized, AI-enabled solutions that are designed for smarter audio and IoT applications.

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

