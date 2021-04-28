Application Performance Management (APM) Global Market Report – Top Companies and Crucial Challenges

From an insight perspective, this research report has focused on various levels of analysis – industry trends analysis, top players analysis, company profiles, which discuss the basic views on the competitive landscape, emerging and high-growth segments of Application Performance Management (APM) market, and high-growth regions. Besides, drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities pertaining to Application Performance Management (APM) market are also predicted in this report.

Leading Vendors

New Relic Inc.

Mic Focus International PLC

AppDynamics LLC (Cisco Systems Inc.)

Akamai Technologies Inc.

Datadog Inc.

IBM Corp.

Broadcom Inc.

SignalFX (part of Splunk Inc.)

Microsoft Corporation

Dynatrace LLC

Segmentation on the Basis of Application:

BFSI

Manufacturing

Government

Healthcare

Retail

IT and telecom

Logistics

Media and entertainment

Education

By type

Web Application Performance Management

Mobile Application Performance Management

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Product Definition and Scope

1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Application Performance Management (APM) Market

…

2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape

3 Segmentation of Application Performance Management (APM) Market by Types

4 Segmentation of Application Performance Management (APM) Market by End-Users

5 Market Analysis by Major Regions

6 Product Commodity of Application Performance Management (APM) Market in Major Countries

7 North America Application Performance Management (APM) Landscape Analysis

8 Europe Application Performance Management (APM) Landscape Analysis

9 Asia Pacific Application Performance Management (APM) Landscape Analysis

10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Application Performance Management (APM) Landscape Analysis

11 Major Players Profile

…

By region – North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, and Others

Key Stakeholders

Application Performance Management (APM) manufacturers

Downstream vendors and end-users

Traders, distributors, and resellers of Application Performance Management (APM)

Application Performance Management (APM) industry associations and research organizations

Product managers, Application Performance Management (APM) industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries

Market Research and consulting firms

Report Spotlights

Detailed overview of market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprints

