Application Modernization Services Market Size, Detail Analysis for Business Development, Top Companies 2027

Application Modernization Services market study conducts comparative analysis of historical data and present trends, while considering the impact of Covid-19 pandemic to predict industry valuation by 2027.



Industry trends:

Market Definition, Application modernization is a service designed to manage inheritance transformation into new applications. The transformation results in to integrate newer options and functionalities to the prevailing business. The application modernization typically takes places in terms of re-plat forming just in case of cloud, re-hosting, re-engineering and plenty of additional, in order to create sure that the application architecture is suited well for the business.

Market Dynamics, The global application modernization market is expected to reach USD 24 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 15.5% during the forecast period due to the rise in cloud-based services and large scale migration of workload to Service Oriented Structure (SOA) and cloud based which results in rise in focus in transforming and modernizing the system for the smooth functioning of the business.

Changing business dynamics and improved software functionalities are the key driving factors for the growth in the market as business needs their work process to flow smoothly thereby adopting latest technologies and delivering the trending applications based on technology thereby boosting the global application modernization market., However, high costs and various other complexities involved in the application modernization systems in the businesses outweigh the benefits included in the market.

Segmental Analysis, The global application modernization services market is segmented on the basis of services, cloud deployment mode, organization size, vertical and region., On the basis of the service segment, the market is divided into application portfolio assessment, cloud application migration, application re- plat forming, application integration, UI modernization and post modernization. On the basis of cloud deployment mode, the market is sub segmented on the basis of private, public and hybrid cloud.

Regional Analysis, The global application modernization services market is diversified in regions such as North America, Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America., Among these regions, Asia pacific region is estimated to show a rapid growth in the global market as the region holds more than 50% population of the world and technological advancements are anticipated to shift the trend and shape the region. Also, the countries such as Australia, Japan, India and China are holding intensive technologies which are projected to cater the demand in software industry.

Key Players, Major key players in the market includes which provides solution are DXC Technology (US), EPAM Systems (US), Fujitsu (Japan), Hexaware (India), , Accenture (Ireland), IBM (US), Atos (France), HCL (India), Capgemini (France), Bell Integrator (US), Blu Age (France), Cognizant (US), Aspire Systems (India), Dell (US), Infosys (India), Innova Solutions (US), LTI (US), Microfocus (UK), MongoDB (US), NTT Data (Japan), Oracle

Global Application Modernization Services Market, By Service, Application Portfolio Assessment, Cloud Application Migration, Application Re-plat forming, Application Integration, UI Modernization, Post Modernization

By Cloud Deployment Mode, Private Cloud, Public Cloud, Hybrid Cloud

By End Users, SMEs, Large Enterprises

By Vertical, BFSI, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Telecommunications, IT and ITe S, Retail and Consumer Goods, Government and Public Sector, Energy and Utilities, Manufacturing, Others

By Region, North America, US, Canada, Mexico, Europe, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America

Some Point of Table of Content:

Chapter One: Executive Summary

Chapter Two: Market Introduction

Chapter Three: Research Methodology

Chapter Four: Market Dynamics

Chapter Five: Global Application Modernization Services Market, By Type

Chapter Six: Global Application Modernization Services Market, By Revenue Source

Chapter Seven: Global Application Modernization Services Market, By Application

Chapter Eight: Global Application Modernization Services Market, By Region

Chapter Nine: Competitive Landscape

Chapter Ten: Company Profiles

Chapter Eleven: Appendix

continued…

