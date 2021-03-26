Application Gateway Market 2021 Analysis by Leading Key Players –SAP SE, Orange Business Services Inc,, F5 Networks Inc., Palo Alto Networks

Application Gateway Market – Growth, Trends, And Forecast (2020 – 2025)

Application Gateway market has been thoroughly scrutinized and then carefully demarcated by geographic locations which are based on major economic regions and their topographical regions. Growing competition and the changing market dynamics has been highlighted. Aggressive market players are profiled with attributes of company overview, financial overview, business strategies, product portfolio and recent developments. The Market share and Market size prominent players for 2020 to 2025 are profiled in this report.

The Application Gateway market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players: SAP SE, Orange Business Services Inc,, F5 Networks Inc., Palo Alto Networks, Inc., Forcepoint LLC, Zscaler Inc,, Citrix Systems Inc,, Akamai Technolgies Inc., Aculab PLC, Imperva Inc,, Barracuda Networks Inc,, Kemp Technologies Inc,, Snapt Inc,, Avi Networks Inc,

Scope of the Report

The application gateway is expected to witness a growth at a CAGR of 9.7% over the forecast period (2020-2025). The application gateway is a web traffic load balancer that allows the user to manage traffic to its web applications. The gateways make the routing decision based on attributes such as HTTP requests to optimize the results.



Key Market Trends

Healthcare Segment to Show Significant Growth

– Healthcare has been positively impacted with the digitization and has evolved over the past two decades to help itself become a digitized sector. Healthcare records have been stored digitally and contain private data. The healthcare industry is currently experiencing a transformation in cybersecurity strategy from a compliance and Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA)-focused approach to one that is the more comprehensive and security-centric approach.

– Singapores largest healthcare institution in September 2019, was targeted by state-sponsored hackers, leading to the leakage of personal information for 1.5 million patients, along with prescription details for 160,000 others. Going forward, the governments are expected to impose stricter regulations pertaining to the safety and security of IoT devices,; healthcare providers will have to step up the game on cyber resilience.

– According to Wipros State of Cybersecurity Report 2019, 485 significant data breaches reported in 2018 in the healthcare industry, making it one of the most popular targets for breach attempts. Accentures 2018 Healthcare Workforce Survey on Cybersecurity found that almost 18% of healthcare employees were willing to sell confidential data to unauthorized parties, for as little as USD 500 to USD 1,000. It has increased the need for internal cycybersecuritys a needed solution.

North America is Expected to be Largest Market

– IT advances, communications technologies, and the smart energy grid are changing the landscape of all every countrys critical infrastructure and business networks. However, with rapidly evolving technology comes rapidly advancing threats. In 2019, US businesses were victimized 7,073,069 times, while the US Department of Homeland Security informed that its data had been breached.

– Amid the COVID-19 outbreak, U.S. immigration agencies are announcing sweeping changes that impact companies and their foreign national workforce. The U.S. Department of Labor’s (DOL) Office of Foreign Labor Certification (OFLC) has mentioned using Foreign Labor Application Gateway (FLAG) System to make decision and issue prevailing wage determination and certifications according to the regulatory requirements.

– According to a recent survey by CIRA (Canadian Internet Registration Authority), 66% of businesses with over 250 employees experienced a cyber attack in the last 12 months. Also, it estimated that over 70% of the companies with less than 100 employees experience data breach activities. This is expected to drive the demand for application gateway solutions by small scale enterprises in the country.



What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

–Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

–Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

–Analytical Tools: Application Gateway Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyzed the growth of the key players operating in the market.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2026 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

