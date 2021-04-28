Application Delivery Networks ADN Market Growth, Trends, Forecast and COVID-19 Impacts (2014 – 2027)
The network traffic patterns have dramatically changed in the past decade from transaction-oriented applications to bandwidth-intensive applications, supporting ERPs, video, voice and unstructured data. The new advent of virtualization, cloud-computing, and big-data has augmented the demand for highly efficient and secure corporate networks. The biggest challenge for enterprises today is to combat the tough competitive environments, while enhancing their productivity. Enterprises are now emphasizing on ensuring security and quickly responding to the changing business needs; thereby optimizing and securing the flow of data, to all users, on all networks, while also helping in sustainable competitive advantage.The Application Delivery Network technology deals with the demand for greater application mobility and security in a distributed enterprise. ADN helps in classifying and prioritizing applications, content, and user access in real-time. It helps in acceleration of internal, external, and real-time applications across distributed enterprises. The technology also helps in securing information from malicious applications and content, while delivering fast, secure, and available applications across the enterprise, while controlling the rising network management costs. Application Performance Monitoring (APM), WAN optimization, and secure web gateway technologies are combined together by ADN to give a complete visibility and control over user and application performance. Due to this, critical applications and information can be delivered for business needs.
Market Player
Key players profiled in the global Application Delivery Networks ADN market are:
R?v?rb?d ???hn?l?g?
?r???d?
F5 N?tw?rk?
?un???r N?tw?rk?
??wl?tt-???k?rd (??)
V?r?z?n
??tr?? ???t?m? ?n?
?rr?? N?tw?rk?
?r??k? N?tw?rk?
?10 N?tw?rk?
D?ll
?lu? ???t ???t?m?
????? ???t?m?
?r??l? ??r??r?t??n
R?dw?r?
Application Outline:
High-tech
Education
Media and Entertainment
Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance (BFSI)
Government
Retail
Other
Market Segments by Type
Application delivery controllers (ADC)
WAN Optimization controllers (WOC)
Application Security Equipments
Application Gateways
Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Product Definition and Scope
1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Application Delivery Networks ADN Market
…
2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape
3 Segmentation of Application Delivery Networks ADN Market by Types
4 Segmentation of Application Delivery Networks ADN Market by End-Users
5 Market Analysis by Major Regions
6 Product Commodity of Application Delivery Networks ADN Market in Major Countries
7 North America Application Delivery Networks ADN Landscape Analysis
8 Europe Application Delivery Networks ADN Landscape Analysis
9 Asia Pacific Application Delivery Networks ADN Landscape Analysis
10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Application Delivery Networks ADN Landscape Analysis
11 Major Players Profile
…
The report covers the major countries analysis in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world. Furthermore, policy mobilization, social dynamics, development trends, and economic development in these countries are also taken into consideration.
Key Questions Answered by Global Market Monitor Research Report:
What is the size and CAGR of the global Application Delivery Networks ADN Market?
Which are the leading segments of the global market?
Which region may hit the highest market share in the coming era?
What are the main strategies adopted in the global market?
What growth impetus or acceleration market carries during the forecast period?
What are the key driving factors of the most profitable regional market?
What trends, challenges, and barriers will impact the development and sizing of the Global Application Delivery Networks ADN Market?
