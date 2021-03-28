Application Delivery Controllers (ADC) Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2023

An application delivery controller (ADC) is a computer networking device in a datacenter, usually a part of an application delivery network (ADN). It is generally deployed in data centers to optimize application performance, makes applications run faster, decreases the required bandwidth, ensures availability of applications, secure, and improves resource efficiency by offloading servers, providing deep payload inspection, and making efficient use of complex protocols. Earlier, ADC were deployed for externally-facing web applications, but now they are used in delivering services for numerous types of business applications and protocols. In addition, an ADC incorporates numerous OSI layer 3-7 services encompassing load-balancing. Other features existing in ADC include SSL offload, Web Application Firewall, NAT64, DNS64, and proxy/reverse proxy.

At present, developments in the field of software-based and virtual ADC platforms provide more deployment flexibility, specifically in cloud services, and virtual environments. Moreover, the increase in workload distribution utilizing ADCs is one of the significant factors that boosts the growth of the ADC market. However, the increase in network complexity due to cloud applications act as a challenge in the growth of the application delivery controllers market.

The Global Application Delivery Controllers market is segmented based on deployment type, enterprise size, end users, and geography. Based on deployment type, the ADC market is divided into software/virtual and hardware. Based on enterprise size, it is classified into SMEs and large enterprises. Based on end users, the market is categorized into retail, IT & telecom, BFSI, healthcare, government, and others. By geography, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key players operating in the application delivery controllers industry include A10 Networks Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., F5 Networks Inc., Array Networks, Inc., Brocade Communications Systems, Inc., Dell Inc., Barracuda Networks Inc., Fortinet Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., and KEMP Technologies Inc.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The report provides an in-depth analysis of industry to identify the potential investment pockets.

The key drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the application delivery controllers market are provided in the report.

Porter’s Five Forces model helps analyze the potential buyers & suppliers and the competitive sketch of the market, which is expected to guide the market players to develop strategies accordingly.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Deployment Type

Software/Virtual

Hardware

By Enterprise Size

SMEs

Large Enterprises

By End Users

Retail

IT & Telecom

BFSI

Healthcare

Government

Other

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

