Application and Technological Analysis related to Middle East & Africa Data Center Construction Market

Introduction

Increasing smartphone users, growing broadband connectivity, rising adoption of new technologies, and high demand for colocation services are factors driving the MEA data center construction market. The investment in the data center market in Middle East and Africa (MEA) region is growing significantly, aided by the construction of data center facilities by telecommunication providers, enterprises, government, cloud and colocation service providers. In the last few years, the MEA data center construction market has witnessed the entry of hyper scale data center service providers. The hyperscale data centers are broadly used in different sectors to increase computing ability, memory, networking infrastructure, or storage resources. The different features of the hyperscale data centers include the physical infrastructure and distribution systems that support the data centers for maximizing cooling efficiency, as well as the ability to scale computing tasks in a quicker and faster way. Many cloud-based companies, such as Google and Facebook, are investing in supercomputers to accommodate their hyper scale needs. For instance, Facebook is expecting the construction of its fifth hyperscale facility, an H-shaped building with 2.5 million sq. ft area, by mid-2020.

Get Sample Copy of This Report @ https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-sample/4088

Drivers and Restraints:

Increased adoption of prefabricated data center solutions adds tremendous growth to the market. In addition, investments to improve broadband connectivity and advancement in technology are expected to boost the market over the forecast period. Moreover, rising investments in Hyper scale facilities and growing emphasis on renewable energy in data centers is the major key factor contributing growth to the market. However, location constraints for data center construction and issues with power outages and fluctuations are major key factors hampering the growth of the market. Moreover, budgets containers and meagre investment support is acting as a restraint and limit the growth of the market.

Key Players:

The key players operating the global Middle East & Africa data center construction market involves CORGAN, Currie & Brown Holdings Limited, DPR Construction, Holder Construction Company, AECOM, Arup, Structure Tone, Jones Engineering Group, Turner Construction Company, and FORTIS CONSTRUCTION, INC. For instance, in January 2020, six ways data analytics is transforming BIM. The use of Building Information Modelling (BIM) is rapidly increasing in the design, construction, operation and maintenance of building and infrastructure assets. The reason is simple according to AECOM’s James Rosenwax and Ben May: digital technology is making it easier, cheaper and more efficient to manage buildings and infrastructure projects through digital models.

About Prophecy Market Insights

Prophecy Market Insights is specialized market research, analytics, marketing/business strategy, and solutions that offers strategic and tactical support to clients for making well-informed business decisions and to identify and achieve high-value opportunities in the target business area. We also help our clients to address business challenges and provide the best possible solutions to overcome them and transform their business.

Sales

Prophecy Market Insights

Email- sales@prophecymarketinsights.com