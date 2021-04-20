Applicant Tracking System Global Market Study Focus on Top Companies and Crucial Drivers

The global Applicant Tracking System market report provided by Global Market Monitor analyzes the industry and major market trends in detail, and divides the market size by volume and value according to application types and geographic locations.

Prime Competitors

The leading companies in the Applicant Tracking System market cover

Softgarden

Lever

ApplicantPro

Greenhouse Software

IKraft Solutions

COMPAS Technology

Workday

IBM (Kenexa)

Advanced Personnel Systems

ICIMS

ClearCompany

BambooHR

Jobvite

CATS Software

Oracle

SAP (SuccessFactors)

Cornerstone OnDemand

TalentReef

Zoho

Workable Software

Conrep

Application Segmentation

SMEs

Large Enterprises

By type

Cloud-based

On-premise

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Product Definition and Scope

1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Applicant Tracking System Market

…

2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape

3 Segmentation of Applicant Tracking System Market by Types

4 Segmentation of Applicant Tracking System Market by End-Users

5 Market Analysis by Major Regions

6 Product Commodity of Applicant Tracking System Market in Major Countries

7 North America Applicant Tracking System Landscape Analysis

8 Europe Applicant Tracking System Landscape Analysis

9 Asia Pacific Applicant Tracking System Landscape Analysis

10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Applicant Tracking System Landscape Analysis

11 Major Players Profile

…

Overall Regions Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Nordic Countries, Belgium, Russia, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, India, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America, Middle East & Africa (Brazil, Nigeria, Argentina, South Africa, GCC Countries) Others

In-depth Applicant Tracking System Market Report: Intended Audience

Applicant Tracking System manufacturers

Downstream vendors and end-users

Traders, distributors, and resellers of Applicant Tracking System

Applicant Tracking System industry associations and research organizations

Product managers, Applicant Tracking System industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries

Market Research and consulting firms

Key Questions Answered by Global Market Monitor Research Report:

What is the size and CAGR of the global Applicant Tracking System Market?

Which are the leading segments of the global market?

Which region may hit the highest market share in the coming era?

What are the main strategies adopted in the global market?

What growth impetus or acceleration market carries during the forecast period?

What are the key driving factors of the most profitable regional market?

What trends, challenges, and barriers will impact the development and sizing of the Global Applicant Tracking System Market?

