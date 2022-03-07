Apple’s “Peak Performance” Event is round the corner. Check what to expect!!

For Apple fans, this means it’s time to get new things. When: March 8 at 10 am PT (11:30 pm IST) at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, California. The event is called “Peak Performance,” and you can watch it live. Speculation is rife about a new iPhone SE, a new iPad Air with 5G, and at least one new Mac with Apple silicon. But what else? A lot of people in the tech world think Apple CEO Tim Cook and his company will show off new things on Tuesday.

Update in iPhone SE

At this point, it’s almost certain that there will be a new iPhone SE in 2020. The second-generation iPhone SE came out around the same time as the Covid-19. The $399 device was a surprise hit. A new version of the iPhone will probably be released at Apple’s Spring event next week.

The new version will probably look a lot like the previous one, but it will have faster 5G connectivity and a powerful A15 Bionic processor, which isn’t new. You can expect the iPhone SE 3 to look and work just like the iPhone 8. It will have a 4.7-inch LCD screen and a Touch ID home button. Will be called Apple’s most affordable 5G phone. It will likely cost around $399, and it will be called the “iPhone SE 3.” Because it’s going to be a cheap iPhone, it’s not going to be a replacement for the iPhone XR.

The iPad Air will get 5G.

There will also be a new iPad Air at Apple’s March 8 event, which many people are excited about. This iPad, which has been a middle-of-the-road option in Apple’s tablet lineup, is expected to have the same design as the last-generation model.

It is also expected to have 5G connectivity, either the A15 or M1 processor, and the Center Stage camera feature, which keeps you and anyone else with you in a frame when you make video calls. The next-generation iPad Air will still have a Touch ID sensor on the side and an LCD screen. The iPad Air 4, which will be updated in 2020, was praised for its great performance, high-end design, and compatibility with the Magic keyboard, which made the tablet so useful.

It is a high-end Mac mini

The new Mac mini will probably have the M1 and M1 Max chips in it when it comes out. Apple provided this image. The Mac mini could also be getting a new look soon. But it won’t change the Mac mini with the M1 chip. Rather, it will most likely be sold as a high-end Mac mini and will likely replace the Intel-based Mac mini that now feels out of place in the Mac lineup because it doesn’t fit in.

There is a good chance that it will come with the M1 Pro and M1 Max chips that were used in the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros last week. Hopefully, a faster and more powerful Mac mini will be welcomed by creative people who want to change their desktop setup. People also say that the new Mini Mac will have a new design and more ports. The name of the new Mac mini is still up in the air.