Apple’s Mac App Store Adds Just 15 Apps Per Month vs 15 Per Minute For The iOS App Store

The variety of Mac apps launched on the Mac App Retailer by month since January of 2022. AppFigures

Apple’s app retailer for the Mac appears to be caught in impartial, based on a brand new report from analytics agency AppFigures. Launched over a decade in the past in 2011 with a thousand apps, the Mac App Retailer now comprises simply over 31,000 purposes for Apple’s computer systems, in comparison with nearly 5 million apps on the iOS App Retailer.

Worse, the Mac App Retailer is just including a couple of new apps each month.

“In the event you’re growing for the Mac this is likely to be surprising to you: The Mac App Retailer sees simply 15 new apps each month on common,” says Ariel Michaeli, CEO of AppFigures. “That is what the App Retailer, which sees about 1,000 new apps daily, provides in 20 minutes.”

The important thing distinction, after all, is that there are a number of methods of distributing apps for computer systems, whereas particularly on iOS, there’s actually just one designated, accredited, and supplied technique for publishing and getting apps for cell phones. Apple’s retailer for desktop apps is accessible proper on each Mac, and gives a easy, built-in solution to get new purposes. However app builders may also distribute through the open internet, the place they don’t must observe Apple’s guidelines, or pay a fee on gross sales.

Another excuse there are far fewer apps for computer systems than for telephones, nonetheless, is that a lot performance now simply runs in our internet browsers, eradicating the necessity for a devoted app.

This might change, Michaeli suggests, with one thing Apple has been engaged on:

“I do not suppose Apple has a plan for the Mac App Retailer, however I nonetheless suppose there may be some potential as quickly as Apple begins pushing iOS apps on Apple Silicon,” he says. “I may very well be unsuitable.”

iPhone and iPad apps can run on MacBooks that use Apple’s personal chips, or “Apple Silicon.” These embrace the M1 and M2 chips. Apple’s plan right here, apparently, is to open up the universe of hundreds of thousands of cell apps for performance that operates within the desktop area.

“iPhone and iPad apps on the App Retailer are mechanically accessible on the Mac App Retailer on Apple silicon Macs, with none modification to the app,” Apple’s developer web site says. “There isn’t a porting course of — the identical frameworks that your apps use on iPhone and iPad can be found and tuned only for Mac, making the most of the identical shared structure throughout all three platforms.”

The cell apps don’t seem to indicate up by default within the Mac App Retailer, however are seen through search:

iOS video games on the Mac App Retailer. John Koetsier

There’s a catch, nonetheless.

As Apple says, “These apps can be optimized to work with keyboards, home windows, and touch-input gestures,” (emphasis added). Simply because they are often optimized to work on computer systems along with the telephones they had been initially constructed for doesn’t imply that builders have really taken the time to take action, nonetheless.

And actually, one recreation I downloaded for my MacBook Professional required me to make use of the trackpad to regulate my spaceship, which didn’t work practically in addition to the smartphone equal — a finger on the display.

As Michaeli indicated, Apple’s not “pushing” these apps but, probably as a result of the consumer expertise will not be optimum.

The highest app class within the Mac App Retailer, Michaeli says, is Utilities, with simply over 5,000 apps. Utilities embrace VPN instruments for extra on-line privateness, disk area and reminiscence optimizers, and file archiving and extraction instruments. The subsequent largest is video games, with slightly below 5,000 video games.