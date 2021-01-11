Apple’s AirPods Pro wireless earbuds are back on sale

If you’ve missed previous promotions and great deals to get your hands on Apple’s AirPods Pro, this opportunity shouldn’t be missed as you cannot save less than $ 66.

AirPods Pro: The benchmark for Apple-style wireless headphones

Apple has carved out a place for itself in the wireless headphone business, and its AirPods Pro have it all. Firstly, it easily fits in your ear and is very quickly forgotten, especially if you use the transparent mode to easily chat with your friends without having to take them off.

The AirPods Pro are also ideal companions for your training, as they are not afraid of sweat. In addition, you can stay in touch with people around you as they have microphones that you can use to take your calls or simply interact with your cell phone via Siri.

In terms of autonomy, count on a single charge at 4:30 am, but you can extend it up to 20 hours thanks to the box. Please note that this also depends on whether active noise reduction is activated or not, which consumes energy.

Typically, Apple markets its AirPods Pro in its store at a price of 279 euros. Today they are offered to you at 213 euros or almost 25% discount. Otherwise, we also have the Marshall Major III wireless headphones, which benefit from a discount.

Why not wait longer to order them?

Audio quality Active noise reduction Nice reduction compared to the Apple Store

Affiliate links

The Hitek team selects the best deals available on the internet for you. When you purchase a product from this article, the ecommerce website pays us a commission without affecting the amount of your purchase.