Apple TV+ wants to compete with Marvel with Godzilla

The current trend for most major movie franchises is to turn to streaming platforms to develop their universes on the small screen, turning movies into TV series. This is the case with Marvel and Star Wars benefitting from Disney+ and today it’s Monsterverse’s turn to turn to television on the side of Apple TV+.

The Monsterverse turns to the small screen

In 2014, the Monsterverse was born with the Godzilla reboot signed by Gareth Edwards. Despite much criticism, the success is there, because the film grossed almost 525 million dollars at the box office worldwide. Then follows Kong: Skull Island, Godzilla 2: King of the Monsters and last year Godzilla vs Kong.

Continuing the trend and expanding the Monsterverse, Apple TV+ has just announced that a live-action live-action series dedicated to Godzilla is currently in development for its platform. The show currently has no title, but we do know that it will take place in the Monsterverse and be produced by Legendary Television.

On the other hand, we know what it’s going to be about, since Apple released a synopsis:

Following the thunderous battle between Godzilla and the Titans that destroyed the city of San Francisco and the shocking new reality that monsters are real, the series will explore one family’s journey to uncover their buried secrets and a legacy they passed on to the… secret organization known as the Monarch.

Are you keeping the franchise active before returning to the big screen?

No number of episodes has been announced and from the casting side we don’t know who will be starring in this series. It will of course be interesting to see if actors from the films will be involved to tie this future program to the films.

No new movies for the Monsterverse were officially announced after the release of Godzilla vs Kong. Of course, there’s a good chance this franchise will return to the big screen in the future. However, with this series in development, Legendary makes it possible to keep the universe active with fans so they can plan what’s next for the Monsterverse.