Apple releases macOS Monterey 12.4? Know What’s new in this update?

Apple has released macOS Monterey 12.4, which mostly fixes bugs and makes things run faster instead of adding new features.

Users can now download macOS Monterey 12.4 to other Macs and MacBooks after five beta cycles and just over a month of testing. Unlike the previous 12.3 release, version 12.4 appears to be more focused on bug fixes and speed improvements than on adding apple’s new features.

What’s New in macOS Monterey‌ 12.4 update

Except for a webcam update for the Studio Display, there were few changes in the beta releases. Since Apple is getting ready for its WWDC presentation in 2022, where the next big macOS version is expected to be shown off, any updates before then are unlikely to have many obvious improvements.

The update’s short release notes talk about a new feature for Apple Podcasts that will limit the number of episodes that can be saved on a Mac and automatically delete older ones.

Changes to communication safety include a feature in Messages that allows parents to “activate warnings for minors when they receive or attempt to send nudity-containing photographs.” When youngsters get photographs that involve the female body, safety cautions are added in messages to provide resources for them.

The update also adds support for Studio Display Firmware Upgrade 15.5, which improves camera tuning by making noise reduction, contrast, and framing better.

Apple told testers during the betas that if they wanted to use Universal Control, they needed to update their iPad to iPadOS 15.5 for it to work.

The 2.2GB macOS Monterey 12.4 update can be downloaded from the Software Update section of System Preferences. You can also get there by clicking on the Apple logo in the menu bar, choosing About This Mac, and then Software Update.

Steps To Find And Install new macOS Monterey Upgrade

Select System Preferences from the Apple menu in the upper left corner of your screen.

2. Click Software Update in the System Preferences pane.

Learn how to upgrade to macOS Monterey or an older macOS and use the Updates tab of the App Store app to get app updates if your System Preferences don’t include Software Update.

3. Click Update Now or Upgrade Now to get started:

Update Now installs the latest updates for the version that is already installed, like an upgrade from macOS Big Sur 11.5 to 11.6.

Upgrade Now installs a major new version, such as macOS Monterey, with a new name. Only upgrades that are compatible with your Mac are displayed in Software Update.

When Software Update indicates your Mac is up to date, that means macOS and all the programs it installs, such as Safari, Messages, Mail, Music, Photos, FaceTime, and Calendar, are all up to date.