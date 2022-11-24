Apple Pencil For iPhone Scrapped At 11th Hour, Leak Claims

Was the iPhone 14 sue to get an Apple Pencil of its personal? David Phelan

When Apple revealed the iPad 10th technology, it included the unique Apple Pencil, the one pill to nonetheless use this stylus. However a brand new rumor means that the corporate could have had a special sensible stylus up its sleeve, which might have labored with the iPhone in addition to the iPad, however jettisoned the thought even after one million of them had been made.

In keeping with leaker DuanRui, a report on weibo.com has claimed that Apple was going to launch a brand new Apple Pencil in September, alongside the iPhone 14. That might have been the primary time a stylus had been talked about alongside an Apple iPhone as a result of the present first-generation and second-generation Apple Pencils solely work with iPads—although iPhone compatibility has been rumored previously.

This new stylus was going to be known as the Maker, in response to DuanRui, which can be a typo for Marker, a extra doubtless identify, I’d say.

This stylus could be loads cheaper than the present Apple Pencil fashions, retailing for $49. For this worth, the pressure-sensing within the present fashions could be elided, as would a battery. As a substitute, it could draw the ability wanted to function it from the iPad it was writing on. Some fashions of the S-Pen, Samsung’s sensible stylus, additionally use this expertise.

The leaker goes on to say that the brand new stylus would have labored with the iPhone as properly, therefore it being deliberate to launch alongside the iPhone 14.

Nicely, as we all know, no such launch occurred. One of many criticisms of the tenth-gen iPad is that the connection of the first-generation Apple Pencil is inelegant, requiring a charging cable and adaptor so the Pencil with its Lightning connector can hyperlink to the iPad which makes use of a USB-C socket.

Intriguingly, the supply insists that one thing very un-Apple occurred: the product had reached manufacturing, with multiple million having been made earlier than the product was canceled. These merchandise ought to now be scrapped, the leaker says.

How doubtless is all this?

Nicely, a brand new, extra inexpensive stylus would sit very properly alongside the brand new iPad, and the prospect of a Pencil for the iPhone is lengthy overdue. The cut-down model could be a superb match, with customers in all probability desirous to make notes onscreen—one thing extremely well-liked on the Samsung Galaxy telephones with the S-Pen—slightly than the superior drawing apps on the iPad, for example.

However I’ve two huge hesitations about this rumor.

First, as talked about above, it’s simply not Apple to cancel a product that late within the day. Even the lamented AirPower charging pad, which reached the stage of being introduced, was canceled earlier than it reached widespread manufacturing.

Secondly, it’s the provision chain which may’t preserve a secret, so if this product have been being made, I consider we’d have seen leaked photos of it by now.

Until, that’s, it appears like the unique Pencil. It wouldn’t appear like the second-gen mannequin as a result of it wouldn’t want a flat edge for pairing or charging.

There was a rumor of a smaller Pencil, designed for smaller tablets, so maybe this new report performs off that.

General, I don’t fairly purchase this rumor, however I do just like the sound of it. A less expensive Pencil with iPhone compatibility is definitely intriguing. Who is aware of, perhaps Apple has constructed these styluses and as a substitute of destroying them, has saved them prepared for one more time.