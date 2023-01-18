Apple Lets Slip Release Surprise For The Next iPhone Update

Black Historical past Month celebrations reveal when iOS 16.3 will arrive. Apple

Apple often retains the discharge dates for its software program underneath wraps, not least so it could possibly change its thoughts and go earlier or later because it wants. However as we speak, buried in a press launch for fairly one other product, Apple has instructed us after we ought to count on iOS 16.3.

Right now, simply earlier than 9AM Jap, Apple revealed new content material to have fun Black Historical past Month. This contains new iPhone wallpaper, a brand new Watch face and a Black Unity Sport Loop for Apple Watch.

In itself, the announcement was welcome however unsurprising. Apple often celebrates Black Historical past Month and a brand new Watch strap has debuted presently of 12 months earlier than.

The brand new Apple Watch Sport Loop for Black Historical past Month. Apple

The Watch Strap is especially engaging, with the phrase Unity woven into the band “abstractly”, Apple says.

Pattie LaBelle in Time to Stroll. Apple

Additionally of curiosity is a brand new Time to Stroll, launched on Monday, January 30 and that includes singer Patti LaBelle. There’ll even be a brand new Time to Run with Health+ coach Cory Wharton-Malcolm, celebrating Black Historical past Month with a run by way of South LA. There’s a lot extra on supply and the Apple launch is nicely value a glance.

Learn all the way down to the footnotes of it, although, and there’s a reveal of when iOS 16.3 can be coming. It says, “The Unity 2023 watch face can be obtainable subsequent week, and requires Apple Watch Collection 4 or later working watchOS 9.3, and iPhone 8 or later and iPhone SE (2nd technology) or later working iOS 16.3.

“The brand new Unity iPhone wallpaper for the Lock Display can be even be obtainable subsequent week and requires iPhone 8 or later working iOS 16.3.”

Subsequent week begins on Monday, January 30. Since Apple’s favourite day of the week for software program updates is Tuesday, I’d count on that to be the day the following iPhone software program replace is launched, January 31. That’s means ahead of even probably the most seasoned of analysts had been predicting.

It’s an attention-grabbing launch, with assist for safety keys for Apple IDs. You’ll be able to learn extra about this in Kate O’Flaherty’s submit right here, nevertheless it means you need to use a {hardware} accent to verify who you’re somewhat than inputting passwords for two-factor authentication.

Different options revealed to date are extra minor, together with new info on how one can use Handoff between the iPhone and HomePod. Since Apple has simply introduced an all-new HomePod 2nd-generation, which is out there from February 3, there’s another excuse to know 16.3 is imminent.

Emergency SOS calls, that all-new characteristic, can also have upgraded wording. After all, there can be loads of bug squishes, together with maybe a horizontal line display challenge some customers have been experiencing. Some had thought we’d see iOS 16.2.1 to deal with this sooner, however the brand new understanding that 16.3 is simply days away might imply there’s no small replace coming in between. However you by no means know.