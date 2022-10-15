Apple iPhone 14 Pro Beats Google Pixel 7 Pro In Selfie Camera Test — But Not For Photos

New Pixel 7 Professional digital camera exams present that Google’s newest flagship smartphone can’t fairly catch the iPhone 14 Professional for selfie efficiency, however that’s not the case relating to nonetheless pictures.

Relating to front-camera efficiency, Apple’s iPhone 14 Professional scores Dxomark’s highest-ever rating for entrance digital camera efficiency, largely resulting from its excellent video capabilities. Nonetheless, the Pixel 7 Professional has simply taken the crown for selfie stills.

Google’s Pixel 7 Professional achieves third place in Dxomark’s Selfie check. GOOGLE

MORE FROM FORBESApple iPhone 14 Professional Overwhelmed By Google Pixel 7 Professional In Complete Digicam Check

With a rating of 142 total factors in Dxomark’s lately up to date ‘Selfie’ benchmark, the Pixel 7 Professional takes third place, coming in three factors behind Apple’s iPhone 14 Professional, which heads up the leaderboard forward of Huawei’s second-placed P50 Professional.

Nonetheless, that doesn’t imply Apple’s flagship goes to ship higher entrance digital camera efficiency in all circumstances. Look somewhat deeper into the sub-scores and also you’ll discover there’s extra to contemplate right here than the general selfie rating. Relating to taking photographs in selfie mode, the Pixel 7 Professional really outperforms Apple’s flagship by a single level.

This end result would possibly come as a shock, on condition that the Pixel 7 Professional entrance digital camera, in contrast to the iPhone flagship, doesn’t present autofocus and comes with a lower-resolution sensor and a smaller lens aperture. Certainly, the iPhone 14 Professional does beat the Pixel 7 Professional within the focus, texture and bokeh.

Apple’s iPhone 14 Professional achieves Dxomark’s greatest total Selfie rating, however the Pixel Professional 7 scores … [+] greater for selfie photographs. DXOMARK

Right here it’s Google’s software program that enables the Pixel 7 Professional to choose up floor and overtake the iPhone 14 Professional, by attaining the No.1 greatest scores for Colour and Artifacts and likewise outperforming the iPhone relating to flash-powered selfie pictures.

For a lot of, video efficiency shall be extra vital than stills. As ever, that is the place Apple excels, enabling the iPhone 14 Professional to outclass the Pixel 7 Professional relating to capturing shifting photos from the entrance digital camera, even relating to shade accuracy.

That stated, that is one other very sturdy end result for the Pixel 7 Professional that leaves the door open for Google to enhance video high quality by future software program updates and bolster its best-in-class predominant digital camera efficiency.

Comply with @paul_monckton on Instagram

MORE FROM FORBESGoogle Pixel 7 Professional Digicam Samples Reveal iPhone 14 Professional-Beating Outcomes