Apple iOS Shortcuts – How To Use Them

There’s a widespread saying in the UK that I like: “It does what it says on the tin.” Principally, it implies that the title (on the product or app, on this case) is an correct description of what you’ll discover inside, of the merchandise’s qualities or capabilities. The Apple iOS Shortcuts App — it does what it says on the tin.

TJ McCue iPhone 14 Shortcuts App screenshot TJ McCue

The app’s title accommodates it — a way to create a shortcut of virtually no matter you need your iPhone (or iPad or Apple Watch) to do utilizing the app. I’m largely centered on the iPhone right here. Oh, another clarification: When you have ever used a Microsoft Excel “Macro” then you’ll have a good suggestion of what Apple iOS or iPadOS Shortcuts are all about.

To be extra formal: Apple’s Shortcuts app is a software for creating “macros” or sequences of actions to carry out particular duties on their units (on iOS, iPadOS, macOS, and watchOS). These customized job sequences might be created and shared with others on-line through iCloud. After you do some tremendous inventive shortcut, you possibly can share it along with your family and friends. Or not. Oh, and these is usually a verbal command to Siri, or is usually a button in your display to start out the sequence with one faucet.

Maybe higher to clarify with an instance: I maintain my cellphone’s orientation locked in vertical mode. I don’t favor to have it shift from vertical to horizontal if my hand shifts simply far sufficient to have the iPhone interpret that as I’m going horizontal. However I’ll admit that I additionally discover it bothersome to need to swipe right down to the Management Heart to unlock it once I open the YouTube app, as an illustration. I do know, I do know, poor outdated me.

TJ McCue iPhone Shortcuts Automation Orientation Lock Unlock TJ McCue

I used the iPhone Shortcuts App to automate the orientation course of to show off when YouTube opens and for the Orientation to lock once more once I shut the YouTube app. I additionally determined so as to add the Photograph Gallery app. As you possibly can see within the screenshot under, I’ve YouTube and Photograph Gallery checked, however I might simply as simply add Amazon Prime Video, which in hindsight, undecided why I didn’t.

TJ McCue iPhone Shortcuts App Orientation Lock Unlock TJ McCue

Most Shortcuts are fairly easy to arrange and I will likely be exploring extra of them sooner or later as a result of they are often fairly helpful and there may be virtually no restrict, besides what you possibly can think about and logically script into existence. Nonetheless, each can take a while to arrange, so I wish to discover particular shortcuts that I’ve examined or are in style and take you thru them step-by-step.

Within the very first screenshot picture above, you could have observed two shortcut buttons, “Take Photograph With 10” and “Take Photograph 5 Seconds.” Solely certainly one of them works, however I’ve not eliminated the one that’s buggy but.

Nonetheless, the title can also be the verbal command to Siri, so you possibly can think about what occurs — I can put my iPhone on a tripod after which ask Siri to “Take Photograph 5 Seconds” and that triggers a 5 second delay timer. Somewhat than maintain setting issues up, and working to get within the picture, place myself or others, I can stand 10 toes away immediately in entrance of the digicam and once we are all composed, say the command. Fairly neat, huh?

The final one on that screenshot that you just won’t have observed above — “Order Starbucks” which is what I would like after working to determine all this out. The Shortcut App is aware of its viewers and has that one inbuilt for some simple setup for a verbal command to get your caffeine repair. After all, all of that is all within the title of productiveness science and serving to you get extra executed with much less effort (and extra vitality).

Useful resource: In case you can not watch for my quick collection of posts about iOS Shortcuts, then both obtain the Shortcuts App in your machine or check out this official Apple Shortcuts Consumer Information. Within the app, there’s a button (on the backside) for the Shortcuts Gallery with all types of concepts to get you going (screenshot under).