Apple has suspended its Apple Pay service for Russia’s Mir card payment system

A loophole that let people in Russia keep using Apple Pay has been closed by Apple. The US tech giant has stopped its service for Russia’s Mir card payment system.

Apple put a limit on the use of Apple Pay in Russia on March 1. This happened after Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on February 24. Russian Mastercard and Visa cardholders could not use the service.

But Russia’s own system, Mir, was still able to connect to Apple Pay until Thursday when that access was cut off, says Russia’s National Card Payment System (NSPK).

“Apple has told NSPK that it will no longer be able to use Mir cards in the Apple Pay payment service. Users can’t add new Mir cards to the service after March 24. Apple is going to stop all of the things that have been done with the cards that have already been added “It said on Friday.

Sberbank is the country’s biggest bank, said Apple, which didn’t answer Reuters’ questions. It had told the bank that it was going to make Apple Pay more difficult to use. Apple Pay: “Further use of Mir cards will not be possible.”

