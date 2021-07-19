Apple Extract Market Growth,Segment, Future Demand, Key Players Opportunity and Forecast, 2021-2027

Apple extract is mixture of chlorogenic acid, phloridzin, and polyphenols that are generally available in light brown powder form. It has been gaining significant traction from the food & beverage industry owing to rich source of polyphenols, antioxidants, and large amount of vitamin E and C, which act as immune boosters. In addition, it lowers the occurrence of severe diseases includingcancer, which is expected to create immense demand in the pharmaceutical industry.Overconsumption of apple extract based products causes harm to the body as it contains many chemicals, which is anticipated to limit its market growth. Apart from health benefits, flavor and taste of apple extract based beverages are expected to surge the demand for apple extract.

Companies covered: Kuber Impex Ltd., Herbal Extraction Group., Inc., Kepler Biotech Co., Ltd, Ambe Organic Food Products, eWorldTrade.com, Himalayan Herbaria Inc., P.B.T, GR Herbal, Shanghai FanPharma Co., Ltd., Naturex, and Glanbia Nutritionals.

Covid-19 Scenario Analysis:

The outbreak of pandemic has largely impacted on production and distribution facilities where apple extract is being used. Extension in lockdown period is anticipated to hamper the growth of the apple extract market.

Restrictions on transportation, trading, export, and import of the goods to limit the spread of COVID-19, further hamper the growth of the apple extract market.

Due to any uncontrollable natural disaster and pandemic, countries could face immense fluctuation in business and economy.

Top Impacting Factors: Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers, and Impact Analysis

Increase in food demand and incredible change in food preferences has transformed the food & beverage industries. Consumers prefer food that is nutritional and provide good health, maintain psychological and physical well-being, and protect from certain diseases. Apple extract is majorly consumed in the form of medicine, drug, and food & beverage owing to associated health benefits such as anti-aging, skin-smoothing and weight loss.

Surge in trend of eating outside and increase in preference of healthy food rather than junk food are the factors anticipated to boost the growth of the market. Furthermore, apple extract is used in different end use industries such as personal grooming and beauty care products, nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, and others, which is anticipated to broaden its scope of application, which further adds to the growth of the market during forecast period.