Apple Confirms New USB-C iPhone Release Plans

After years of hypothesis, Apple has lastly confirmed that it’ll launch its first USB-C iPhones. However the information comes with a twist.

Talking on the Wall Street Journal’s Tech Live event, Greg Joswiak, Apple’s vice chairman of worldwide advertising and marketing, confirmed that Apple will comply with new European Union regulation mandating the usage of USB-C on all smartphones offered in its member international locations from autumn 2024. However that may not be the tip of the Lighting port on iPhones.

A customized mde USB-C iPhone X Ken Pillonel

Responding to a query from The WSJ’s Joanna Stern, Joswiak refused to reply whether or not Apple will transition all iPhones to USB-C worldwide — one thing that had been assumed because of the added manufacturing line complexity any break up would introduce. He was additionally blunt about time scale, stating: “the Europeans are those dictating timing for European prospects.”

Curiously, though this assertion signifies Apple will transition its iPhones to USB-C in late 2024, a number of leaks have claimed that the common connector will arrive a 12 months early with the iPhone 15 vary in 2023.

Experiences are break up over whether or not this will probably be for all fashions or simply the Professionals. However it will make sense for Apple to check this on not less than a couple of fashions forward of time. The so-called iPhone 15 Extremely, specifically, seems like a standout case with Apple in a position to promote its profit to skilled customers and purported Thunderbolt 4 switch speeds.

In the course of the interview, Joswiak made it abundantly clear that Apple was not proud of the brand new regulation, saying the corporate has “been on this little little bit of a disagreement” with the EU. He argued that shifting to a typical charger normal would stifle innovation and trigger loads of e-waste. Nonetheless, cynics will level to the proprietary nature of Lightning as the true motive for Apple’s aggravation, with the corporate unable to cost a licensing charge for USB-C.

Whereas it was all the time doubtless Apple would comply with the brand new EU guidelines, it was not a given. The corporate is at present accumulating tens of millions of {dollars} in fines from the Brazilian authorities over its ongoing refusal to promote iPhones with a charger within the nation. Apple was additionally fined €5M/week for 10 weeks earlier this 12 months by the Netherlands authorities for refusing to fulfill necessities for different fee techniques.

Will future iPhones be break up between USB-C and Lightning connectors? NurPhoto by way of Getty Photos

If Apple does proceed to promote iPhones with a Lightning port outdoors of the US, the respite won’t final lengthy. Different international locations, together with the US, are additionally investigating the enforcement of common charging requirements to scale back e-waste. In the meantime, the gradual charging velocity, warmth build-up and excessive prices of MagSafe are unlikely to make it a sensible standalone different to wired chargers for a number of years.

Personally talking, I believe transitioning all iPhones worldwide to USB-C is a no brainer. Sure, Apple will lose some licensing royalties, however MagSafe will mitigate a few of this because it grows in reputation. Furthermore, the ubiquity of USB-C makes it in style with prospects (a customized USB-C iPhone X offered for over $85,000 at public sale final 12 months), and it’d simply give Apple’s normal iPhones the shot within the arm they might do with proper now…

