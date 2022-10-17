Apple Confirms More Problems For iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro Buyers

The launch of Apple’s iPhone 14 vary has not gone to plan, with gross sales of non-Professional fashions underwhelming and an unusually excessive variety of bugs. And now Apple has confirmed yet one more downside impacting the vary.

In a memo seen by MacRumors, Apple has acknowledged a extensively reported bug with SIMs. Affected iPhone 14 fashions show a “SIM Not Supported” error message, then the telephones freeze, rendering them unusable till they’re arduous reset. However there’s some excellent news.

Issues for iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Professional patrons proceed to mount… NurPhoto by way of Getty Photographs

Within the memo, Apple states it’s investigating the issue, and whereas a repair nonetheless awaits, the corporate did verify the problem is just not hardware-related. This implies it may be fastened by software program, so a recall of impacted iPhone 14 fashions is not going to be required. Till a repair arrives, Apple recommends that iPhone 14 homeowners strive ready as a result of, in some circumstances, the error message will disappear, and the telephones develop into responsive once more.

That mentioned, Apple does warn in opposition to arduous resetting your new telephone, which has been the most well-liked plan of action. As a substitute, you need to take your iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Professional or iPhone 14 Professional Max to an Apple Retailer or approved retailer for help.

For now, confusion surrounds the issue as a result of iPhone fashions bought within the US don’t have a bodily SIM card slot. Consequently, it’s unclear whether or not the problem is proscribed to eSIM or just a software program bug that has nothing to do with the SIM/eSIM malfunctioning.

Both manner, that is simply the most recent in an extended line of issues to hit the iPhone 14 vary, together with iMessage and FaceTime authentication errors, CarPlay and information migration bugs, random reboots, glitches with the Dynamic Island, Lockscreen and excessive battery drain — the latter of which seems to be impacting quite a lot of older iPhones as effectively after updating to iOS 16.

So if you happen to plan to improve to an iPhone 14 mannequin, my recommendation is to attend till Apple has resolved extra of those points. The primary market is iOS 16.1, which launches in late October and will include quite a lot of fixes. Till then, Apple has its work reduce out.

