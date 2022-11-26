Apple CEO Tim Cook spotted in a Quincy restaurant days after deadly Hingham crash

Apple CEO Tim Prepare dinner was noticed in Quincy at ALBA Restaurant simply days after a driver crashed into the Apple retailer killing one particular person and injuring 19 in Hingham.

ALBA Restaurant posted on their Fb web page on Friday a photograph of Leo Keka, the proprietor of the restaurant and Apple CEO, Tim Prepare dinner.

Keka tells Boston 25 that Prepare dinner was on the town to go to the Apple Retailer in Hingham in addition to South Shore Hospital the place a number of victims of the lethal crash stay.

On November twenty first, an SUV crashed by means of the glass of the Apple Retailer on the Derby Road Retailers in Hingham, killing one particular person and injuring a number of others, and leaving some victims pinned towards the wall, officers stated.

The driving force, Bradley Rein, 53 was arrested and has been ordered held on $100,000 money bail in reference to the chaotic crash.

Kevin Bradley, 65, was engaged on building within the retailer when he was killed within the crash.

New boundaries had been positioned exterior the shop on Wednesday. It wasn’t clear when the Apple retailer on the Hingham Derby Road Retailers would reopen. The shop entrance stays boarded up.

Apple did present an announcement that claims partly, “We’re devastated by the stunning occasions at Apple Derby Road right this moment and the tragic lack of an expert who was onsite supporting current building on the retailer.” Apple spokesperson.

A decide additionally ordered Rein to not function a motorized vehicle. He’s due again in court docket on Dec. 22.

This can be a growing story. Verify again for updates as extra info turns into accessible.

