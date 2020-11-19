Apple AirPods 2 wireless headphones with charging case get a nice discount

Want Apple’s AirPods 2 but they’re way too expensive in the branded business? Here’s a great plan that will not earn you less than $ 40!

AirPods 2: wireless headphones from Apple

Apple has courted a large audience with its True Wireless headphones and is now copied by many competitors. If you don’t want a faint copy, here’s a good plan for the AirPods 2 with the charging case.

These are equipped with the Apple H1 chip, which significantly improves the headphones’ Bluetooth connectivity with smartphones and other devices. Thanks to this, the AirPods 2 have also gained in autonomy. Count no less than 24 hours in total thanks to the charging box. Otherwise, you can have up to 5 hours of continuous listening on a single charge or 3 hours of talk time.

Note that you can also simply activate the Siri voice assistant and take your calls without having to take out your iPhone.

The AirPods 2 with wired charging case are marketed in the Apple online store at a price of 179 euros. Today they are offered to you at € 139, which equates to a saving of € 40. Please note that this promotion is only temporary.

Why succumb to these headphones?

Convenience Powerful autonomy with the charging box A good price

