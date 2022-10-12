Apparently, Disillusioned Adventurers Will Save the World anime release date in Winter 2023 revealed by trailer PV

The 4 lead characters from Apparently, Disillusioned Adventurers Will Save the World anime ingesting collectively. Pic credit score: Studio Geek Toys

Apparently, Disillusioned Adventurers Will Save the World anime launch date is in January 2023, the Winter 2023 anime season.

The anime was first introduced in August 2021 on the MF Books Label eighth Anniversary Net Particular Program.

Shunichi Toki will carry out the OP theme music of Apparently, Disillusioned Adventurers Will Save the World — “Wonderful World.” The only will hit the markets on January 25, 2023.

A trailer PV and a teaser visible have been additionally launched with the announcement. (See beneath)

The trailer introduces the present’s 4 primary characters and offers us a glimpse into the magical world of the anime. Right here is the trailer PV launched by the manufacturing crew on the Hakuhodo DY Music & Footage Youtube channel:

TVアニメ『人間不信の冒険者たちが世界を救うようです』PV第1弾/2023年1月放送開始！

Forged and employees

The principle solid of the anime consists of:

Yusuke Kobayashi as Nick

Sayumi Watabe as Tiana

Sayaka Kikuchi as Curran

Shunichi Toki as Zem

Mikako Komatsu as Kizuna

Kaori Ishihara as Agate

Itsuki Imazaki is directing the anime at Studio Geek Toys. He’s additionally accountable for the collection scripts. Hiroo Nagao is designing the characters. He’s additionally the chief animation director. Ryo Takahashi is composing the music.

Right here is the important thing visible launched by the manufacturing crew:

The 4 primary characters of Apparently, Disillusioned Adventurers Will Save the World anime. Pic credit score: Studio Geek Toys

Extra about Apparently, Disillusioned Adventurers Will Save the World

Apparently, Disillusioned Adventurers Will Save the World anime is thought in Japan as Ningen Fushin no Boukensha-tachi ga Sekai wo Sukuu you desu. The anime relies on the sunshine novel collection of the identical identify written by Shinta Fuji and illustrated by Susumu Kuroi.

The novels started serialization on the user-generated novel publishing web site Shosetsuka ni Naro in January 2019. Media Manufacturing facility later acquired the collection and revealed it below their MF Books imprint. Three volumes have been launched up to now.

Yen Press introduced at Sakura-Con 2022 that they’d licensed the collection for English publication. Quantity 1 is ready to hit the markets on October 18, 2022.

The collection has additionally impressed a manga adaptation with artwork by Masaki Kawakami. The manga has been serialized on Kadokawa Shoten’s ComicWalker web site since October 2019. 5 volumes have been launched up to now.

Yen Press introduced at Anime Expo 2022 that they’d licensed the manga for English publication. Quantity 1 is ready to hit the markets on January 17, 2023.

For extra data on the collection, take a look at the official Apparently, Disillusioned Adventurers Will Save the World anime web site.