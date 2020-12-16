Apparels, Footwear, and Leather Goods (AFL) Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC) Market 2020 With Covid-19 Impact. | Intertek Group plc., Bureau Veritas SA, TUV Rheinland Group, SGS S.A., Underwriters Laboratories Inc.

Apparels, Footwear, and Leather Goods (AFL) Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC) Market 2020-2027

In this report, we analyze the Apparels, Footwear, and Leather Goods (AFL) Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC) Market from two aspects. One part is about its production and the other part is about its consumption. In terms of its production, we analyze the production, revenue, gross margin of its main manufacturers and the unit price that they offer in different regions from 2020-2027. In terms of its consumption, we analyze the consumption volume, consumption value, sale price, import and export in different regions from 2020-2027. We also make a prediction of its production and consumption in coming 2020-2027.

Apparels, footwear, and leather goods (AFL) testing, inspection, and certification (TIC) market study analyzes testing services such as physical testing, chemical testing, colorfastness testing, and other testing services; third-party audits and inspection services, and certification services. Increasing disposable income and rapid urbanization in emerging economies is propelling growth of the testing inspection and certification (TIC) market in the apparel, footwear, and leather goods industry.

Market Drivers: Increasing Disposable Income and Rapid Urbanization in Emerging Economies

Increasing disposable income and rapid urbanization in emerging economies such as India and China is propelling growth of the apparel, footwear, and leather goods (AFL) testing inspection, and certification (TIC) market.

Development of various sectors including textile, footwear, and others in emerging economies has resulted in a rapidly growing disposable income. For instance, according to World Bank Group, India’s gross per capita income grew to US$ 2,020 thousand in 2018 from US$ 1,830 thousand in 2017. Testing, inspection, and certification services play an important role in product quality improvement in the aforementioned sectors. Increasing disposable income leads to higher demand for products, thereby increasing goods manufacturing and consequently driving demand for testing, inspection, and certification services.

Global Apparels, Footwear, and Leather Goods (AFL) Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC) Market – Insights

Global apparels, footwear, and leather goods (AFL) testing, inspection, and certification (TIC) market was valued at US$ 4,952.4 Mn in 2018, and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.1% over the forecast period to reach US$ 7,832.4 Mn in 2027. Europe accounted for the largest revenue share in the global apparels, footwear, and leather goods (AFL) testing, inspection, and certification (TIC) market in 2018. The India market is expected to grow at a significant rate over the forecast period, followed by rest of Asia Pacific.

Asia Pacific Apparels, Footwear, and Leather Goods (AFL) Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC) market is expected to witness highest growth during the forecast period

Asia Pacific apparels, footwear, and leather goods (AFL) testing, inspection, and certification (TIC) market is expected to reach US$ 1,731.9 Mn by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.6% over the forecast period. The growth of Asia Pacific apparels, footwear, and leather goods TIC market is attributed to increasing international trade, and increasing exports from Asia Pacific to Europe. These exports from emerging economies of Asia Pacific region are required to conform to various standards of Europe and North America, which is expected to facilitate growth of the apparels, footwear, and leather goods TIC market in the region.

Apparels, Footwear, and Leather Goods (AFL) Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC) Market Keyplayers: Intertek Group plc., Bureau Veritas SA, TUV Rheinland Group, SGS S.A., Underwriters Laboratories Inc., TÜV SÜD, CTC Groupe, Eurofins Scientific, QIMA, and Hohenstein

Apparels, Footwear, and Leather Goods (AFL) Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC) Market Taxonomy

Global Apparel, footwear, and leather goods (AFL) testing inspection, and certification (TIC) Market, By Service Type:

Testing Services Chemical Testing Physical Testing Colorfastness Testing Others

Third Party Audits and Inspection Services

Certification Services

Global Apparel, footwear, and leather goods (AFL) testing inspection, and certification (TIC) Market, By Industry:

Footwear

Apparels

Leather Goods

