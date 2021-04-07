App Store Market Size Future Scope, Demands and Projected Industry Growths to 2026

Market Study Report LLC has added a new report on App Store market that provides a comprehensive review of this industry with respect to the driving forces influencing the market size. Comprising the current and future trends defining the dynamics of this industry vertical, this report also incorporates the regional landscape of App Store market in tandem with its competitive terrain.

Executive Summary

The Global App Store Market, valued at USD 136.18 Billion in the year 2020 has been witnessing unprecedented growth in the last few years on the back of increasing number of smartphone and tablet Users, increasing demand of wearable devices is one of the major reasons behind the increasing app store market globally. Additionally, increasing internet penetration, increasing monetization of Apps will drive the App Store Market market value in the near future.

Among the Operating System in the App Store Market (Android, iOS, Others), Android is large segment globally and is expected to grow steadily in the forecast period. The high number of android mobile users especially among developing countries will drive the market.

Among the Application of the App Store Market (Gaming, Music and Entertainment, Travel and Lifestyle, Business and Utility Apps, Others), Gaming holds large share in market globally and is expected to keep growing in the forecast period. It is one of the largest applications of App Store Market due to the high demand of mobile and computer games among youngsters as well as adults, the rising internet penetration will keep driving the market in future.

The APAC is expected to lead the global market throughout the forecasted period. The rising smartphone users and increasing internet penetration in APAC countries and rising demand of new technologies in mobile applications, is expected to infuse market growth tremendously.

Scope of the Report

The report analyses the App Store Market by Value.

The report analyses the App Store Market by Operating System (Android, iOS, Others).

The report analyses the App Store Market by Application (Gaming, Music and Entertainment, Travel and Lifestyle, Business and Utility Apps, Others).

The Global App Store Market has been analysed By Region (Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific) and By Country (United States, Brazil, Canada, Germany, France, United Kingdom, China, Japan, South Korea, India).

The attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by Operating System and By Application. Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include Apple Inc., Google, GetJar, Amazon, Samsung, Opera, Huawei Technologies, Aptoide, SlideMe, LG Electronics, Appland)

The report analyses the impact of Covid-19 on App Store Market.

The report presents the analysis of App Store Market for the historical period of 2016-2020 and the forecast period of 2021-2026.

Key Target Audience

App Store Market Players

Software and Advisory Firms

Government and Policy Makers

Investment Banks and Equity Firms

Regulatory Authorities

